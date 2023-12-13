More Than 2 Million Teslas Are Recalled Due to Autopilot Errors

The National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received a recall from Tesla covering 2,031,220 vehicles. Products affected span from the 2012-2023 Model S, 2016-2023 Model X, 2020-2023 Model Y, and 2017-2023 Model 3. These recalls are for those vehicles with Autosteer. Tesla's Autosteer system, in certain scenarios, would fail to consider driver awareness or emergency driver intervention. This leads to potential misuse or cancellation issues.

After testing the Autosteer technology, the NHTSA stated, "In certain circumstances when Autosteer is engaged, the prominence and scope of the feature's controls may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse of the SAE Level 2 advanced driver-assistance feature."

Tesla's response to the problems will be to send out an over-the-air (OTA) software update to address these issues. This update will include additional alerts and control beyond what the current system has. When Autosteer is activated, there will be more checks on the driver outside controlled-access highways. There is a possibility that Tesla will suspend Autosteer for those driving irresponsibly.

As of midday on December 7th, 2023, Tesla's fleet has received a soft release to incorporate the necessary updates and enhancements.