Toyota Will Take Over the Windy City, Chicago February 8th with 44 Autos.

Toyota is promising the public the ultimate road tripper in their all-new Grand Highlander, three-row SUV.

The 2024 Grand Highlander will be the most sophisticated and spacious Grand Highlander leading the 44-vehicle lineup, largest ever shown at an auto show. Chicago will be the start of a massive blitz of ICE and Hybrid new and updated autos. The car show will have from production vehicles to NASCAR and SEMA specialty autos such as the Trailhunter Concept Vehicle and SEMA specialty products.

A trio of all-new production autos starts with the 2023 Prius, 2023 GR Corolla and 2023 Crown. The Prius is the most fuel-efficient Prius ever with an estimated 57 MPG combined. The first-ever GR Corolla is the newest member of the Toyota GAZOO Racing car family. The GR Corolla embraced lightweight racing cars with a race proven G16E-GTS Turbocharged, three-cylinder engine pumping out 300 horsepower. GR Corolla will come in three performance levels: Core, Circuit Edition and Limited, track-focused, MORIZO edition.

Engineered to standout at the most luxurious sedan of the Toyota family is the 2023 Toyota Crown, available in three trim levels of XLE, Limited, and Platinum, two-hybrid powertrains and standard AWD on all. The Crown will have their base Hybrid powertrain on the XLE and Limited. Hybrid MAX will be on the Platinum.

Full details can be found here:

Toyota will have a Sports Festival during the Auto Show next to the Toyota auto booth. To quote their press release:

the automaker will also host a fully interactive Toyota Sports Festival during the auto show, with versatile events and combine-style activities for participants to show off their skills. The Toyota Sports Festival concept was born from Toyota’s mission to create meaningful experiences that energize consumers in the Olympic and Paralympic Movement, elevate Paralympians and support athletes at every level. With a variety of Olympic and Paralympic offerings, this booth activation will feature a sport court for wheelchair basketball, a skate park for skateboarding, a 40-yard dash area and photos opportunities around USA Swimming and USA Speedskating.

Toyota has also next to these spaces created an electrified Drive for All Seasons ride and drive course. This four-seasoned themed demonstration area will provide passenger-only access to Toyota's hybrid vehicles covering Prius, RAV4, Sienna, Sequoia and Tundra.

The big start for Toyota at the February Chicago Auto Show is the introduction of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander. Check out the show @ McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive. Full information can be found here: https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/