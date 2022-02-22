E-Mobility and the Count Down to the ID. Buzz Launch

Volkswagen or VW to the bulk of society launched their e-Mobility site with links to 6 BEVs that are launched or near launch and their largest assembly plant.

What is e-mobility? At a Glance, this is what it is:

The portfolio of BEV consists of the following:

This e-mobility is the start of VW major change over from ICE auto's to BEVs and making up for the deceit that was caused by the Diesel Gate mess.

Part of this e-mobility is the excitement around the upcoming launch of the ID.Buzz and ID.Buzz Cargo.

Yes, you're reading this correctly, there actually will be two versions, the traditional people van and a Cargo version that VW also had back in the day.

VW says that the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo incorporates seven decades of Bulli know-how into these 21st century MEB platform based BEVs. The World premiere of the ID. Buzz autos will take place on March 9th, 2022.

The ID. Buzz made a sensational splash at the Detroit Motor Show in 2017. Five intensive engineering years of development has followed with an electric motoring game-changer. The ID. Buzz is a 5-seater van and the Buzz Cargo is just that, a cargo delivery van.

While a colorful semi design is covering the ID. Buzz, one can clearly see that the bulk of the 2017 Concept made it to production. The stylistic elements of the legendary T1, the original Bulli have survived. Some may wonder what these stylistic elements might be and here is the list:

Extremely short vehicle body overhangs

Maximum utilization of space on a minimal footprint

Classic division of the vehicle body design into an upper and lower level

Unmistakable face with its V-shape

Rear-wheel drive

The MEB platform allows both ID.Buzz versions to launch this year with the following features:

Lithium-ion battery with a Gross energy content of 82 kWh (net: 77 kWh)

150 kW (201 hp) electric motor integrated into the rear axle

310 Nm of torque (229 lb-ft of torque) from a standing start

145 km/h (90 mph) top speed

Low center of gravity

ID. Buzz turning circle of 11 meters (36 feet)

Additional features of the ID. Buzz are as follows:

Standard wheelbase 2,988 mm or 118 inches

Overall length of 4,712 mm or 185 inches

Width is 1,985 mm or 78 inches wide

Rim size of 18 to 21 inches

Van height of 1,937 mm people / 1,938 mm cargo which is 76 inches or 77 or 77 1/2 inches tall

Interior space with all seats occupied has 1,121 liters of luggage space or 68408 cubic inches of space

Bidirectional charging and DC charging capable

Over the air updates

Trained parking and Travel assist

The original emission free Bulli was shown in 1972 when the dream was born and could only travel 85 kilometers or 53 miles. The dream of an emission free Bulli was born and in 2022 that dream is becoming a reality.

