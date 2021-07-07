Jump to content
Log In Method Change
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Electrify America stake will cost $1 Billion as Volkswagen looks to expand.

      According to a Reuters story, two people familiar with the investment have stated that Volkswagen is looking for outside funds to expand their infrastructure for BEVs.

     

    According to the sources, Citi is representing Volkswagen as they shop for a co-investor willing to inject at least $1 billion dollars  in Electrify America. This is being shopped among infrastructure groups, electrical companies and other energy companies such as big oil.

    Volkswagen, Electrify America and Citi have all declined to comment. Yet as various oil companies buy up electrical charging companies and manufactures of charging equipment, Volkswagen is now in the aftermath of their emissions cheating scandal that forced them to spend $2 billion in building out EV charging stations across America from 2017 to 2026 has now looked to join the long term energy supply chain for BEVs.

    Snag_d38366.png

    Electrify America has signed long term contracts with Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai and Ford who offer either unlimited charging for up to 3 years or a yearly credit amount for the first few years using EA charging network.

    Snag_dbcf3d.png

    Audi BEV owners not only get 3 years of unlimited charging at EA stations, they also get a 220V home charger installed by EA with each BEV purchase.

    electrify-america-homestation_100794735_h.jpg

    Last year EA rebooted their pricing system to charge by the kilowatt-hour where allowed. This revamp resulted in higher costs to charge for many EV drivers and set the company up as a fuel dispenser with margins that are maintained by state or region according to their agreement that were signed.

    As of last month, June 2021 EA had 635 charging stations across the United States with 2,850 charging spots that were up and running allowing Ultra-Fast high-speed charging up to 350 kilowatt allowing for BEVs that support it to fully charge in under 20 minutes.

    electrify-america-charging-site_100769194_h.jpg

    EA has stated they expect to have 800 charging stations with 3,500 charging spots by end of December 2021 covering 45 states with two cross-country routes. CEO Giovanni Palazzo stated in March at Volkswagen Power Day event that Electrify America has plans to expand further beyond their original charter from the diesel emission settlement and now this seems to be what he might have been hinting at as EA pushes to court more auto companies to sign onto using the EA charging network and be one of the top competitors right up there with the Tesla Supercharging network that has just announced it will open to everyone as they retrofit the stations with standard charging plugs and Ionity, Europe's largest charging network co-owned by BMW, Daimler, Ford and Hyundai. Ionity also according to sources has Renault and Shell Oil who have both offered investment capital for a percentage.

    Snag_dbc308.png

    Volkswagen is presenting on July 13th 2021 their new strategy as they consolidate all their various global charging efforts under a single new Charging & Energy business division led by Elke Temme a long time executive in the energy utility area.

    Seems the Charging infrastructure is the next big expansion of competition that will decide who wins and looses in the wake of a global EV rollout.

     

    Volkswagen to sell stake in charging unit Electrify America -sources | Reuters

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    There are no comments to display.



    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Posts

    • David
      July Car Spotter Action Thread

      By David · Posted

      Poor Robert, you really are a week behind in this.  
    • balthazar
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By balthazar · Posted

    • oldshurst442
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      One of MANY reasons. 1. Do as I say, not as I do! 2. Im on TV 3. I get to 'heal' many folk in the name of God. 4. All for a fee, of course! 5. Ill be ordained therefore I get a free pass to heaven 6. I get to 'influence' many into doing things that I want them to do! 7. Ill have my very own singers and dancers dancing and singing in the background.     Like I said, sounds like fun! (and lucrative)  
    • oldshurst442
      Car spotting in the first month of summer - June 2021

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      -Akmed...         Axel Foley - Ahhwell...is here to see her. He's an old acquaintance. -Cover this up. Its like (never have I understood what he says) to scrub for the customer.  Its not sexy. Its animal!           No. Its not sexy. - May I offer you something to drink?  Wine, cocktile, esssspressso           No thank -you! - I make it myself with a little lemon twist. Is good you should try it.   - I see you look at this piece?           How much does it go for? - ah hundred thirty thousand dollar.          GET THE PHOQUE OUTTA HERE!!! - No I cannot! -Its a very important piece            Ever sell one of these? -Yesterday!             GET THE PHOQUE OUTTA HERE!!!! -Im serious. I sell it myself!             
    • balthazar
      Item: 1964 Pontiac Grand Prix

      By balthazar · Posted

      • pulled the master cylinder & power booster to cross-reference for dual MC upgrade. • pulled LH rear wheel/brake to evaluate braking components. Drum is fine, shoes look fine but might replace those anyway. Hydraulics will be 100% new. • stripped the linkage and a vent apparatus off the trans; going to the rebuilder next week. Also did some scraping/ wire brushing/ burr filing on the case exterior.

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. CursingOldGuy
      CursingOldGuy
      (51 years old)
    2. nvmayi
      nvmayi
      (34 years old)
    3. SS427
      SS427
      (51 years old)
    4. Stephen C.
      Stephen C.
      (36 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...