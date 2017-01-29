Rumorpile: Next Volkswagen GTI Could Feature Some Hybrid Power

Even though Volkswagen revealed the updated Golf only a couple months ago, rumors are beginning to fly on the next-generation.

Case in point is a report from Autocar which say the next-generation Golf GTI could be boasting a mild-hybrid system to provide a boost both in power and fuel economy. A new 48V electrical system and integrated starter motor will allow Volkswagen to make some significant changes to the 2.0L four-cylinder. One change could be swapping the turbocharger for an electric compressor to allow for better low-end response and torque being available across a wider rpm spread.

Reportedly, Volkswagen's goal for the new powertrain is 261 horsepower - the same in the limited-run GTI Clubsport for Europe. An overboost function could bump horsepower to 290. At the moment, the only transmission being talked about is a seven-speed DSG. An updated version of the MQB platform will help cut 110 pounds.

The next-generation GTI is expected to arrive in 2020.

Source: Autocar