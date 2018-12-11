Volkswagen Jetta GLI To Debut in the Windy City

We have been talking about the next-generation Jetta GLI for almost a year. The next-generation model is expected to get some infusion from the GTI with the same turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder producing 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It will also swap the torsion-beam rear suspension for a multi-link setup. The one item we have been wondering is where Volkswagen is planning on debuting it. For some time, we thought the Detroit Auto Show in January would be the place. But Autoblog reports that the Windy City will be the place for the GLI.

A Volkswagen representative told the outlet the next GLI would be premiering during the Chicago Auto Show's Press Days - February 7th and 8th.

Source: Autoblog