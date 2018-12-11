Jump to content
    William Maley

    Volkswagen Jetta GLI To Debut in the Windy City

      Interesting they are choosing Chicago for the debut

    We have been talking about the next-generation Jetta GLI for almost a year. The next-generation model is expected to get some infusion from the GTI with the same turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder producing 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It will also swap the torsion-beam rear suspension for a multi-link setup. The one item we have been wondering is where Volkswagen is planning on debuting it. For some time, we thought the Detroit Auto Show in January would be the place. But Autoblog reports that the Windy City will be the place for the GLI.

    A Volkswagen representative told the outlet the next GLI would be premiering during the Chicago Auto Show's Press Days - February 7th and 8th. 

    Source: Autoblog

    dfelt

    Jetta fans will love it, but for me such a blah looking car. Reminds me of Toyota Camry, but this is the VW version.

    A Horse With No Name
    49 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Jetta fans will love it, but for me such a blah looking car. Reminds me of Toyota Camry, but this is the VW version.

    I would rock it but different strokes for different folks.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    I would rock it but different strokes for different folks.

    If it looks like this:

    image.png

    as I posted in this story

    I would then be up for this as this is sexy looking to me. Way better looking than the Tesla.

    Thinking on this, it could be the color too, maybe the matt grey just does not do it for me.

    Drew Dowdell

    The current Jetta is probably one of the best in the segment, though it has rather humble looks.  Hopefully, they make the GLI more interesting. 

