Spying: Next-Generation Volvo S60 Caught Uncovered

We've long suspected that the next-generation 60 Series family would look quite similar to the larger 90 series. After seeing the XC60 and upcoming V60 wagon, we seem to be on the money. But what about the upcoming S60? Thanks to Swedish magazine Teknikens Värld, we have gotten our first look.

The publication got their hands on a photo showing various Volvo vehicles in a garage, most likely a test center of some kind. Front and center in the picture is the new S60. The overall profile matches up with the S90 sedan, but Volvo's designers have made some changes to make the S60 standout. The window line along the side has been raised slightly towards to the rear to give it a slightly sporty look. The license plate has moved from the bumper to the trunk lid. There are some other details such as the blacked-out wheels and integrated rear spoiler which lead us to think this is some kind of sports package - possibly R-Line.

It won't be long before Volvo debuts the new S60. At the moment, the reveal is expected to take place sometime this summer.

