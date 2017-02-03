  • Sign in to follow this  
    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Is North America's i30

    By William Maley

      • Chicago will be home to the debut of the next Elantra GT

    Hyundai is teasing their showing for next week's Chicago Auto Show which happens to be the next Elantra GT. But we already have a good idea what it might look like. How? The front end is the dead giveaway since it perfectly lines up with the i30 that debuted last fall at the Paris Motor Show. 

    We can also take a possible guess as to what one of the engines could be. With the red trim and stitching on the steering wheel, this gives a hint that Hyundai will be employing the turbocharged 1.6L four-cylinder from the Elantra Sport with 201 horsepower.

    We'll find if our guess is correct next Thursday. In the meantime, you can check out the Elantra GT teaser and i30 galleries below.

    Source: Hyundai
    Press Release is on Page 2

    HYUNDAI RELEASES 2018 ELANTRA GT TEASER VIDEO AND IMAGES

    FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 2, 2017 - Get ready: One week from today, join us for the debut of the all-new 2018 Elantra GT at the Chicago Auto Show. More details to come!

