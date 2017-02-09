Today in Chicago, Mitsubishi showed a new Limited Edition version of their best selling Outlander Sport. The Limited Edition will only be available for the remainder of the 2017 model year.

The Outlander Sport Limited Edition is positioned just above the base ES version. It adds blacked out door mirrors, blacked out 18" alloy wheels, custom seat fabric with a red stitched steering wheel, alluminum pedals, heated front seats, and an infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

Starting at $21,995, the Outlander Sport Limited Edition goes on sale later this month.