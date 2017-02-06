Chicago 2017: Nissan Expands Midnight Edition Model Lineup

Just ahead of the 2017 Chicago International Auto Show, Nissan unveiled five new models that will sport the Midnight Edition label for 2017. Originally an option on just the Nissan Maxima SR, Nissan has added the trim to 5 more models in its lineup. Sentra, Altima Rogue, Pathfinder and Murano join the Maxima in this trim level.

All Midnight Edition models will wear black wheels, black spoiler, black mirror caps, and have available special floormats.

Sentra SR - Available on both SR and SR Turbo models, the Sentra SR Midnight Edition includes black 17-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black rear spoiler and available Midnight Edition floor mats. The package has an MSRP1 of $490 USD and is on sale now.

Altima SR Midnight Edition – Available on the 2017 Altima 2.5SR, the Altima SR Midnight Edition features black 18-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels and low-profile 235/45 R18 all-season tires, black mirror caps, black rear spoiler, LED headlights, remote engine start and available Midnight Edition floor mats. The package has an MSRP1 of $990 USD and is on sale now.

Maxima SR Midnight Edition – Topping the Maxima SR, the sportiest of five available 2017 Maxima grade levels, the 2017 version of the Maxima SR Midnight Edition includes black 19-inch Midnight Black aluminum-alloy wheels, a black rear spoiler, rear diffuser, and available Midnight Edition floor mats. The package is offered in a choice of Pearl White, Coulis Red, Gun Metallic and the original Super Black. The package is on sale now with an MSRP1 of $1,195 USD.

Rogue Midnight Edition – Rogue, Nissan’s best-selling nameplate, gets the Midnight Edition treatment with black 17-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps and available Midnight Edition floor mats. It also adds black roof rails, black cross bars, black splash guards, rear bumper protector and illuminated kick plates. Offered on Rogue SV grade, the Midnight Edition package has an MSRP1 of $990 USD and goes on sale in March 2017.

Murano Midnight Edition – Like Rogue, the 2017.5 Murano Special Edition package adds strong visual impact to one of Nissan’s fastest growing models. Offered on the Platinum grade level, it includes exclusive black 20-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black roof rails, black mirror caps, black splash guards and available Midnight Edition floor mats. It is offered in a choice of Pearl White, Cayenne Red, Gun Metallic and Magnetic Black. The package has an MSRP1 of $1,195 USD and is on sale now.

Pathfinder Midnight Edition – The Pathfinder Midnight Edition features exclusive black 20-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black spoiler, black splash guards, illuminated kick plates, chrome rear bumper protector and available Midnight Edition floor mats. The package has an MSRP of $1,195 USD1 and is available now.

Source: Nissan Media