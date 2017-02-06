  • Chicago 2017: Nissan Expands Midnight Edition Model Lineup

    By Drew Dowdell

      • The Midnight Edition started on the Maxima SR and now expands to 6 models in the Nissan lineup.

    Just ahead of the 2017 Chicago International Auto Show, Nissan unveiled five new models that will sport the Midnight Edition label for 2017.   Originally an option on just the Nissan Maxima SR, Nissan has added the trim to 5 more models in its lineup. Sentra, Altima Rogue, Pathfinder and Murano join the Maxima in this trim level.

    All Midnight Edition models will wear black wheels, black spoiler, black mirror caps, and have available special floormats. 

    Sentra SR - Available on both SR and SR Turbo models,  the Sentra SR Midnight Edition includes black 17-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black rear spoiler and available Midnight Edition floor mats. The package has an MSRP1 of $490 USD and is on sale now. Offered on both 2017 Sentra SR and SR Turbo models, the Sentra SR Midnight Edition includes black 17-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black rear spoiler and available Midnight Edition floor mats. The package has an MSRP1 of $490 USD and is on sale now.

    Altima SR Midnight Edition – Available on the 2017 Altima 2.5SR, the Altima SR Midnight Edition features black 18-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels and low-profile 235/45 R18 all-season tires, black mirror caps, black rear spoiler, LED headlights, remote engine start and available Midnight Edition floor mats. The package has an MSRP1 of $990 USD and is on sale now.

     

    Maxima SR Midnight Edition – Topping the Maxima SR, the sportiest of five available 2017 Maxima grade levels, the 2017 version of the Maxima SR Midnight Edition includes black 19-inch Midnight Black aluminum-alloy wheels, a black rear spoiler, rear diffuser, and available Midnight Edition floor mats. The package is offered in a choice of Pearl White, Coulis Red, Gun Metallic and the original Super Black. The package is on sale now with an MSRP1 of $1,195 USD.

     

    Rogue Midnight Edition – Rogue, Nissan’s best-selling nameplate, gets the Midnight Edition treatment with black 17-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps and available Midnight Edition floor mats. It also adds black roof rails, black cross bars, black splash guards, rear bumper protector and illuminated kick plates. Offered on Rogue SV grade, the Midnight Edition package has an MSRP1 of $990 USD and goes on sale in March 2017.

     

    Murano Midnight Edition – Like Rogue, the 2017.5 Murano Special Edition package adds strong visual impact to one of Nissan’s fastest growing models. Offered on the Platinum grade level, it includes exclusive black 20-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black roof rails, black mirror caps, black splash guards and available Midnight Edition floor mats. It is offered in a choice of Pearl White, Cayenne Red, Gun Metallic and Magnetic Black. The package has an MSRP1 of $1,195 USD and is on sale now.

     

    Pathfinder Midnight Edition – The Pathfinder Midnight Edition features exclusive black 20-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black spoiler, black splash guards, illuminated kick plates, chrome rear bumper protector and available Midnight Edition floor mats. The package has an MSRP of $1,195 USD1 and is available now.

     

     

    Source: Nissan Media

     

     

     

     

    ocnblu

    I can see maybe $490 as it is priced on the Sentra, but for the rest of the lineup I think the package, although trendy and nice, is overpriced for wut you get.

     

    Plus, black paint is cheaper than any other color... so the manufacturer is saving money by painting trim parts black, yet charging estra for it, howbow dah?

    Drew Dowdell
    5 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    I can see maybe $490 as it is priced on the Sentra, but for the rest of the lineup I think the package, although trendy and nice, is overpriced for wut you get.

     

    Plus, black paint is cheaper than any other color... so the manufacturer is saving money by painting trim parts black, yet charging estra for it, howbow dah?

    I'm sure you're right about the cost... but at least on the Altima and Maxima, it takes otherwise bland sedans and gives them enough "flare" to be more interesting.  Nissan claims that the Midnight Edition on the Maxima SR sells really well, so that's why they wanted to expand it to other cars in the lineup. 

    ocnblu

    Yeah, I like the look on the Fords, Chevys and Dodges that have it.  It is definitely a profit maker.

    BTW I am interested in your opinion of the Rogue Sport if you are going to Chicago... maybe a photo or 12?

    Drew Dowdell
    21 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Yeah, I like the look on the Fords, Chevys and Dodges that have it.  It is definitely a profit maker.

    BTW I am interested in your opinion of the Rogue Sport if you are going to Chicago... maybe a photo or 12?

    I have photos and video left over from Detroit... and plan to get more while I'm here in Chicago. 

