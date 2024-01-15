BMW's iDrive 9 Revolutionizes In-Car Entertainment with Sony's PlayStation Controller Integration

If you've played a video game, most likely you used a controller. With the introduction of BMW's iDrive 9 infotainment system at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), things are going to change. Customers will be able to do the same later in the year. Customers can play video games in BMW models with the AirConsole app introduced earlier this year. Users can download games and use their smartphone as a controller. This is only possible when the car is stationary. BMW's iDrive 9 will be able to play video games with full-size controllers from PlayStation and Xbox

This in-car gaming will be accessible through the ConnectedDrive Store along with other third-party apps. These are possible due to the Android-based software integrated into iDrive9. Customers do have to pay for the BMW Digital Premium option. If a new model is sold without the controller feature, BMW will send the update out via over-the-air (OTA) update.

BMW showcased its iX RC car parking itself within certain parameters and situations. Valeo, a mobility-focused tech company, said drivers could leave their vehicles at a designated drop-off location and the car will both search for an open spot and return when summoned. This Level 4 autonomous system can be controlled with a remote control. A pair of augmented-reality glasses called "XREAL Air 2", provides the driver and passengers with information supplemented by BMW's displays.

A demonstration for the AR glassed showcased Las Vegas and showed points of interest (POI), navigation, and entertainment features. BMW's iDrive 9 showcases a myriad of new technology and features but isn't their first augmented-reality system. They previewed this technology in 2015 with the Mini Augmented Vision project. It seems that BMW is heading head-first into gaming, augmented reality, and remote-control valet parking.