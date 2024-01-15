Jump to content
Get the Cheers & Gears App! ×
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • Anthony Fongaro
    Anthony Fongaro

    By Anthony Fongaro

    BMW's iDrive 9 Revolutionizes In-Car Entertainment with Sony's PlayStation Controller Integration

      The iDrive 9 system will feature gaming, autonomous parking, and augmented reality. 

    If you've played a video game, most likely you used a controller. With the introduction of BMW's iDrive 9 infotainment system at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), things are going to change. Customers will be able to do the same later in the year. Customers can play video games in BMW models with the AirConsole app introduced earlier this year. Users can download games and use their smartphone as a controller. This is only possible when the car is stationary. BMW's iDrive 9 will be able to play video games with full-size controllers from PlayStation and Xbox

    This in-car gaming will be accessible through the ConnectedDrive Store along with other third-party apps. These are possible due to the Android-based software integrated into iDrive9. Customers do have to pay for the BMW Digital Premium option. If a new model is sold without the controller feature, BMW will send the update out via over-the-air (OTA) update.

    BMW showcased its iX RC car parking itself within certain parameters and situations. Valeo, a mobility-focused tech company, said drivers could leave their vehicles at a designated drop-off location and the car will both search for an open spot and return when summoned. This Level 4 autonomous system can be controlled with a remote control. A pair of augmented-reality glasses called "XREAL Air 2", provides the driver and passengers with information supplemented by BMW's displays. 

    A demonstration for the AR glassed showcased Las Vegas and showed points of interest (POI), navigation, and entertainment features. BMW's iDrive 9 showcases a myriad of new technology and features but isn't their first augmented-reality system. They previewed this technology in 2015 with the Mini Augmented Vision project. It seems that BMW is heading head-first into gaming, augmented reality, and remote-control valet parking. 

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • Latest News

    Ford Recalls Their 1.0-liter EcoBoost Engine for Oil Pressure Issues

    It looks like Ford has another recall. This time, Ford's 1.0-liter EcoBoost is in the crosshairs. It's being recalled in various 2018-2022 EcoSport SUVs and 2016-2018 Focus models with the tiny three-cylinder. This engine could suffer a loss of engine oil pressure due to a defect with the oil pump drive belt tensioner. The recall says that the belt tensioner arm may fracture because the retention caulk joint isn't strong enough to withstand engine vibrations. If this happens, the tensioner could

    Ford

    Hertz Selling Off 30% of its EV Fleet because of Tesla

    Hertz has announced that it will sell off roughly 30%, or 20,000 vehicles, of its EV fleet.  The move came after it announced a scale-back from its original goal of electrifying 25% of the rental fleet. Hertz's original goal was to acquire 100,000 Tesla and 65,000 from Polestar over five years. Teslas make up roughly 80% of the Hertz EV fleet. At the time of this writing, there are 631 Teslas for sale on Hertz's website and only 40 EVs from other brands. In a statement, Hertz cited substant

    Tesla

    VinFast Announces America Will Get the Tiny VF3

    Vietnamese automaker VinFast has been creating a lot of buzz. They launched the VF8 in the United States last summer, and their larger VF9 SUV should come later this year. Although the VF8 did not meet journalist expectations, VinFast is expanding its lineup. This week at CES in Las Vegas, VinFast unveiled two different vehicles. The first is their first pick-truck concept, the VF Wild. Meanwhile, a production-ready subcompact VF3 SUV. Styling-wise, the VF3 looks strikingly similar to the m

    C.E.S.


  • Community Hive Community Hive

    Community Hive allows you to follow your favorite communities all in one place.

    Follow on Community Hive

  • Subscribe to Cheers & Gears

    Cheers and Gears Logo

    Since 2001 we've brought you real content and honest opinions, not AI-generated stuff with no feeling or opinions influenced by the manufacturers.

    Please consider subscribing. Subscriptions can be as little as $1.75 a month, and a paid subscription drops most ads.*
     

    You can view subscription options here.

    *a very limited number of ads contain special coupon deals for our members and will show

  • Posts

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we notice you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search