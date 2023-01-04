Jump to content
  David

    By David

    David

    By David

    RAM 1500 EV Reveal

      January 5th 2023 @ 5:30pm EST or 2:30pm PST we will see the RAM 1500 EV concept reveal that will show us what they will have to offer to compete against Ford, GM, Rivian and Tesla for starters.

    ccap41

    Why do I expect an EV from Stellantis to just be garbage? I know Ram doesn't make anything that's truly bad but this just feels like it will be like 5 years behind what Chevy's EV Silverado will be and where the Lightning is or will be when the all-new one rolls out in 2025. 

    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Why do I expect an EV from Stellantis to just be garbage? I know Ram doesn't make anything that's truly bad but this just feels like it will be like 5 years behind what Chevy's EV Silverado will be and where the Lightning is or will be when the all-new one rolls out in 2025. 

    I need to hear more about the platform.  I'm sure it is somewhere between Ford and GM, but I don't know towards which side it leans.  GM built an entirely new platform that can be used in anything from small sedans to full-size Hummers and Escalades.  Ford stuffed a huge battery pack in an existing vehicle.  My guess is this Ram is something in between.... a bunch of batteries in an existing platform, but with an all new body.

    oldshurst442

     

     

    I dont know anything about Stellantis EVs. 

    I dont think Stellantis EVs could be THAT bad since in Europe, Stellantis EVs have surpassed Tesla sales. I read the report over the summer.

    https://insideevs.com/news/602158/stellantis-overtakes-tesla-europe-ev-sales-targets-top-spot/

     

    Quote

     

    Stellantis sold 105,413 BEVs in H1 2022 in Europe, compared to Tesla's 78,277; still, the Model Y was the best-selling EV with 39,969.

    In the first half of 2022, Stellantis sold 105,413 fully electric cars in Europe compared to Tesla's 78,277 sales, and was just behind Volkswagen Group's 116,307, according to figures from Dataforce cited by Automotive News Europe.

     

     

    Now, I know that sales do NOT equal quality, but...I DO know that Tesla has had a feverish, zombie-like cult following, here AND in Europe and to have former PSA Group automobiles (Peugeot and Citroen mainly) pass Tesla and ALSO give VW EVs a run for their money for the top sales...may not mean that Stellantis has THE best EVs, but they couldnt be THAT bad either.  Stellantis EVs at most, we could say, are competitive with what is out there. 

    One thing is 100% certain. Is that in Europe, there is a very very greater amount of EV offerings than what we have here in North America...    

     

    I was googling...and I find it very very...VERY interesting that in 2018, PSA Group was already announcing that PSA Group would have just 2 platforms for EVs going forward...

    https://www.carlist.my/news/psa-group-to-have-only-two-platforms-fully-electrified-product-range-by-2025-64646/64646/

     

    Quote

     

    PSA Group To Have Only Two Platforms, Fully Electrified Product Range By 2025

    AUTO NEWS

    GOKUL  |  OCTOBER 03, 2018 01:05 PM
     
     

    As part of its ‘Push To Pass’ strategic plan, the PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, and Vauxhall)  has been scaling back the number of its platforms worldwide to cut down R&D costs and its industrial and production processes.

    This initiative will ultimately lead to all PSA Group passenger cars being built only on two multi-energy platforms in the future, namely the Efficient Modular Platform 2 (EMP2) launched in 2013, and the new Common Modular Platform (CMP) which was launched with the Citroen DS3 Crossback last month.

    That being said, the PSA Group has begun an assertive campaign to introduce electrified versions of its vehicles from 2019.

    Starting in 2019, city cars from all PSA Group brands will be produced utilising CMP. The platform will also be available in a variant equipped with a 100% electric powertrain (eCMP).

    Mid and high-end body styles of the five brands under PSA on the other hand, will be produced on EMP2 platform. In addition to petrol and diesel engines, EMP2 will also facilitate the Plug-in Hybrid petrol-Electric Vehicle powertrain (PHEV).

     

     

    oldshurst442

    PSA Group has been serious about electrification for quite some time it seems, and its paying off right about now.

    PSA Group and Dodge SRT engineering, when SRT engineering was announced that will help to engineer to electrify Chryco and Dodge and we in North America feared that meant that SRT engineering was disbanded...   Well...as I assumed back then, SRT engineering went to work IMMEDIATELY to electrify the RAM and NOBODY know a thing about it and when Stellantis announces an EV RAM, we in North America are all in shock.   But we shouldnt be.   PSA Group has been on the electrification program for quite some time and its paying off dividends right now.   

    David
    23 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I need to hear more about the platform.  I'm sure it is somewhere between Ford and GM, but I don't know towards which side it leans.  GM built an entirely new platform that can be used in anything from small sedans to full-size Hummers and Escalades.  Ford stuffed a huge battery pack in an existing vehicle.  My guess is this Ram is something in between.... a bunch of batteries in an existing platform, but with an all new body.

    This is what their press release had to say:

    • Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept: Loaded with exclusive advanced technology features and based on STLA Frame, the BEV-by-design body-on-frame architecture, the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept is a visionary roadmap and a glimpse into the future, showing how the leading truck brand will once again redefine the pickup truck segment.

    Here is the press release on their BEV platform.

    Electrification | Stellantis

    Snag_163e7148.png

    David
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Why do I expect an EV from Stellantis to just be garbage? I know Ram doesn't make anything that's truly bad but this just feels like it will be like 5 years behind what Chevy's EV Silverado will be and where the Lightning is or will be when the all-new one rolls out in 2025. 

    RAM is using the STLA Frame part of their all new BEV Platform which makes up 4 total platforms from the master Platform. I covered it in 2021 here:

    Stellantis will have four BEV-centric platforms as the backbone of their global strategy for all 14 brands. The platforms are designed with a high level of flexibiliity (Length and Width) along with component sharing, delivering economies of scale globally while supporting two million units per year to begin.

    Snag_1f132fd5.png

    The four platforms are as follows:

    • STLA Small - range up to 500 km/300 miles
    • STLA Medium - range up to 700 km/440 miles
    • STLA Large - range up to 800 km/500 miles
    • STLA Frame - range up to 800 km/500 miles
    Drew Dowdell
    26 minutes ago, David said:

    This is what their press release had to say:

    • Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept: Loaded with exclusive advanced technology features and based on STLA Frame, the BEV-by-design body-on-frame architecture, the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept is a visionary roadmap and a glimpse into the future, showing how the leading truck brand will once again redefine the pickup truck segment.

    Here is the press release on their BEV platform.

    Electrification | Stellantis

    Snag_163e7148.png

    Very interesting! It sounds like they're doing Ultium-Lite.

    David
    25 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Very interesting! It sounds like they're doing Ultium-Lite.

    Agree, when they covered it at EV Day 2021, I felt they had in many ways copied GM in having a scalable platform to meet all their auto needs globally.

    ccap41
    14 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I need to hear more about the platform.  I'm sure it is somewhere between Ford and GM, but I don't know towards which side it leans.  GM built an entirely new platform that can be used in anything from small sedans to full-size Hummers and Escalades.  Ford stuffed a huge battery pack in an existing vehicle.  My guess is this Ram is something in between.... a bunch of batteries in an existing platform, but with an all new body.

    Yeah, I think the GM platform will do great. I guess maybe I have this feeling because there hasn't been anything that I've read about this yet. It's all just been a few images with dates and they haven't done anything revolutionary in...ever... 

    I'm curious when this is supposed to actually go on sale and how that compares to when the next gen Lightning is supposedly supposed to go into production, Aug 2025. 

    Drew Dowdell
    11 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Yeah, I think the GM platform will do great. I guess maybe I have this feeling because there hasn't been anything that I've read about this yet. It's all just been a few images with dates and they haven't done anything revolutionary in...ever... 

    I'm curious when this is supposed to actually go on sale and how that compares to when the next gen Lightning is supposedly supposed to go into production, Aug 2025. 

    2024 is when we'll see the production version... if it is actually in production by then I'd be surprised... but if we see the production version get unveiled at 2024 CES (exactly a year from now), then rolling into dealerships in September 2024 as a '25 model is plausible.

    The Silverado EV is supposed to be rolling out in the Fall of this year and I put my reservation on one about a year ago... so it is similar timing.  Because of my place on the list, I don't expect to see mine until 2025.  BUT... if this RAM keeps some of the useful features of the concept, I could see putting down another reservation deposit on this as well.

    ccap41
    13 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The Silverado EV is supposed to be rolling out in the Fall of this year

    Motor Trend is saying they'll be selling the work truck version this spring. 

    I found that interesting, as well.  This is the first time that I can think of that a manufacturer is starting with the cheapest model before the most expensive ones. 

    13 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    2024 is when we'll see the production version... if it is actually in production by then I'd be surprised... but if we see the production version get unveiled at 2024 CES (exactly a year from now), then rolling into dealerships in September 2024 as a '25 model is plausible.

    Motor Trend, and the TFL guys, have both said that the production version of this Ram will be shown "in a few months." 

    That's one thing that seems odd about this concept showing yesterday but the production version in only a few months? I'm sure a ton will have to change from this concept version but I do really like the seating idea. The rest is all pretty "meh". I mean there are some cool things but its mostly gimmicky. 

    "It's still just a concept, but the real deal will break cover in a few months. The design of the production model has been locked in and keeps a lot of what the concept is showcasing. And the name is also a takeoff: The concept is Revolution, the production truck will be called Rev."

    https://www.motortrend.com/news/ram-1500-revolution-ev-pickup-truck-concept-first-look-review/

     

    WTF is "Rev" for a name. I don't love Revolution but it's way better than Ram Rev or Ram 1500 Rev. 

    Drew Dowdell
    19 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Motor Trend, and the TFL guys, have both said that the production version of this Ram will be shown "in a few months." 

    That's one thing that seems odd about this concept showing yesterday but the production version in only a few months? I'm sure a ton will have to change from this concept version but I do really like the seating idea. The rest is all pretty "meh". I mean there are some cool things but its mostly gimmicky.

    Probably summer then... but it wouldn't be the first time a concept was shown in January (traditionally Detroit show) and then production version in April (traditionally NYC show).  I don't remember when either of those shows are anymore, but probably one of them. I can't see them taking it to the Texas State Fair, another traditional place to unveil trucks, they'll get booed. 

    oldshurst442

    I commented on the other thread about the RAM 1500 EV being vaporware.  But now with the last 2 posts I see what is going on behind the curtains...  

    Its a fun rant I did.  Bitchin' and whining about several things about life and how we choose to live it all because of a RAM EV video.   

    I find connections and LOVE to rant... The usual shyte I do! 

     

    ccap41

    ccap41 5,340

    Posted (edited)

    Supposedly they'll still offer the range extender - ICE engine. 

    I still think this is a great idea for an EV (PHEV) truck. I can't imagine how far a full tank would yield them and how long their on-board generator would allow them to power things, and a home. 

     

