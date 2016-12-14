  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Makes An Early Debut

    By William Maley

      • What does a longer Volkswagen Tiguan look like?

    Next month, Volkswagen will be introducing the long-wheelbase Tiguan (Allspace in North America, Tiguan L in China) at the Detroit Auto Show. The only picture we have seen so far was a teaser sketch showing the Allspace looking like the Tiguan being sold in Europe at the moment. Thanks to a Spanish automotive site however, we have gotten our hands on leaked media photos of the model.

    The model shown in the pictures in the Chinese-market Tiguan L. There isn't much difference between the L and standard Tiguan aside from longer rear doors and flatter roofline. In terms of measurements, the Tiguan Allspace/L is 4.3-inches longer than the standard model. This extra space will go towards a third-row seat in North American models. 

    We're expecting a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder to be the only engine on offer. Front-wheel drive and Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel drive will be the available drivetrain choices.

    We'll have more details on the Tiguan Allspace when it debuts next month.

    Source: autonocion.com via Motor1

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Detroit Auto Show

    User Feedback


    Stew
    13 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    4.3 inches longer.... and VW's 2.0T?  That sounds like it will probably be fairly slow. 

    Depends on the 2.0t state of tune.  If it uses say the 268HP version shich is also supposed to be in the Arteon it should be peppy enough haha.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    4.3 inches longer.... and VW's 2.0T?  That sounds like it will probably be fairly slow. 

    I think it could be decent in the Tiguan. Now if we are talking about the Atlas..

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    3 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    There's a 2.0t in the current Tiguan.

    I know... and it's not one I'm particularly impressed with, it's not like it feels fast.  20/24 city/hwy out of a 200hp Turbo-4, is not that more horsepower or torque than the GM 2.5.... while the Equinox V6 only gets 16 city, it at least has the courtesy of providing 300 hp and can still manage 23mpg highway.  The Escape 2.0t also has much more power and torque and gets 20/27.  Even a 4x4 Jeep Grand Cherokee with twice the number of cylinder can manage an EPA 22 highway.

    So unless there is some massive new revision of the VW 2.0T coming with this model I don't think I'm going to be terribly impressed with the heavier extended length version. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew
    10 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I know... and it's not one I'm particularly impressed with, it's not like it feels fast.  20/24 city/hwy out of a 200hp Turbo-4, is not that more horsepower or torque than the GM 2.5.... while the Equinox V6 only gets 16 city, it at least has the courtesy of providing 300 hp and can still manage 23mpg highway.  The Escape 2.0t also has much more power and torque and gets 20/27.  Even a 4x4 Jeep Grand Cherokee with twice the number of cylinder can manage an EPA 22 highway.

    So unless there is some massive new revision of the VW 2.0T coming with this model I don't think I'm going to be terribly impressed with the heavier extended length version. 

    The current model is still using the same older 2.0T my beetle uses.  The newer version is considerably more powerful and fuel efficient.  Of note, a manual 12 Beetle is rated 22/30 with the manual.  I have yet to see a tank under 31 MPG on average and some as high as 33 and this is doing a good old fashioned hand calculation.I of course wouldn't expect that from the TIguan, but I would not be surprised at all if people are averaging the hwy rating or higher. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Frisky Dingo
    On 12/20/2016 at 11:24 AM, Drew Dowdell said:

    4.3 inches longer.... and VW's 2.0T?  That sounds like it will probably be fairly slow. 

     

    Lol, all the vehicles in this class are slow.

     

    13 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I know... and it's not one I'm particularly impressed with, it's not like it feels fast.  20/24 city/hwy out of a 200hp Turbo-4, is not that more horsepower or torque than the GM 2.5.... while the Equinox V6 only gets 16 city, it at least has the courtesy of providing 300 hp and can still manage 23mpg highway.  The Escape 2.0t also has much more power and torque and gets 20/27.  Even a 4x4 Jeep Grand Cherokee with twice the number of cylinder can manage an EPA 22 highway.

    So unless there is some massive new revision of the VW 2.0T coming with this model I don't think I'm going to be terribly impressed with the heavier extended length version. 

     

    The current Tiguan has plenty of shortcomings, but power is not one of them. They are immensely quicker than the 2.5 turd Equinox.

     

    The new Tiguan has already been confirmed to get a power reduction. It will be tuned instead for greater efficiency and better responsiveness and torque at lower revs. It is being said that there will be a higher state of tune in higher-spec model, however. Probably in a return of the R Line. 

     

    I think the new Tiguan looks great, and I'm happy to see they are making it bigger to better compete with the segment rivals. That said, I hope they don't saddle it w/ only one engine choice, and I'd love to see us get the short-WB model as well, so they have an option to compete with the likes of HR-V, CX-3, etc. Afaik, there are currently no definitive plans to do a CUV below the Tiguan atm. That's a position they need to seriously reevaluate.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    Well I would get the short version.  I still think third row seats in this class are for bragging rights only... third row is still useless AF.

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×



  • Popular Stories

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. surreal1272
      surreal1272
      (44 years old)

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      VW News: As the Diesel Emits: Finally! There is an Agreement on the 3.0L TDI V6
      By William Maley
      There is finally some good news for owners of the 80,000 vehicles equipped with Volkswagen's 3.0L TDI V6. Today in U.S. Federal Court in San Fransisco, District Court Judge Charles Breyer announced that Volkswagen and the U.S. Government have a reached an agreement on the 3.0L TDI settlement. The AFP in a tweet reports the settlement will total $1 billion.
      The agreement will see Volkswagen buying back 20.000 models as they cannot be retrofitted with new parts to make them legal. The remaining 60,000 models will be fixed once Volkswagen and U.S. Government agree on one. No matter which option, there will be compensation, although how much is unknown at this time.
      Breyer admitted during the hearing the two parties still have some issues to hammer out. Another hearing has been scheduled for Thursday for an update.
      Source: AFP, Reuters

      View full article
    • William Maley
      As the Diesel Emits: Finally! There is an Agreement on the 3.0L TDI V6
      By William Maley
      There is finally some good news for owners of the 80,000 vehicles equipped with Volkswagen's 3.0L TDI V6. Today in U.S. Federal Court in San Fransisco, District Court Judge Charles Breyer announced that Volkswagen and the U.S. Government have a reached an agreement on the 3.0L TDI settlement. The AFP in a tweet reports the settlement will total $1 billion.
      The agreement will see Volkswagen buying back 20.000 models as they cannot be retrofitted with new parts to make them legal. The remaining 60,000 models will be fixed once Volkswagen and U.S. Government agree on one. No matter which option, there will be compensation, although how much is unknown at this time.
      Breyer admitted during the hearing the two parties still have some issues to hammer out. Another hearing has been scheduled for Thursday for an update.
      Source: AFP, Reuters
    • William Maley
      2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Makes An Early Debut: Comments
      By William Maley
      Next month, Volkswagen will be introducing the long-wheelbase Tiguan (Allspace in North America, Tiguan L in China) at the Detroit Auto Show. The only picture we have seen so far was a teaser sketch showing the Allspace looking like the Tiguan being sold in Europe at the moment. Thanks to a Spanish automotive site however, we have gotten our hands on leaked media photos of the model.
      The model shown in the pictures in the Chinese-market Tiguan L. There isn't much difference between the L and standard Tiguan aside from longer rear doors and flatter roofline. In terms of measurements, the Tiguan Allspace/L is 4.3-inches longer than the standard model. This extra space will go towards a third-row seat in North American models. 
      We're expecting a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder to be the only engine on offer. Front-wheel drive and Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel drive will be the available drivetrain choices.
      We'll have more details on the Tiguan Allspace when it debuts next month.
      Source: autonocion.com via Motor1

      View full article

  • Recent Status Updates

    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      Anyone who had spoken to me in person in the past 3 months has heard me mention my apartment renovations where I am gutting them and turning them into much nicer places. Here is one that has gotten the most changes. Four walls removed, converted to an open floor plan, getting an all new tile bath/shower and a new kitchen, refinishing the hardwood floors throughout. Plus this one has a two car garage attached.
      · 0 replies
    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      My last flights of 2016 are tomorrow and I'm going to....just... barely... squeak into gold status. What's crazy is that I'm Platinum now which means I flew twice as much in 2015.... Yet I still feel like I got hit by a truck.
      · 0 replies
    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      It's only Tuesday and it's been a rough week. Time to devour my sorrows.
      · 1 reply

  • Who's Online (See full list)