2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Makes An Early Debut

Next month, Volkswagen will be introducing the long-wheelbase Tiguan (Allspace in North America, Tiguan L in China) at the Detroit Auto Show. The only picture we have seen so far was a teaser sketch showing the Allspace looking like the Tiguan being sold in Europe at the moment. Thanks to a Spanish automotive site however, we have gotten our hands on leaked media photos of the model.

The model shown in the pictures in the Chinese-market Tiguan L. There isn't much difference between the L and standard Tiguan aside from longer rear doors and flatter roofline. In terms of measurements, the Tiguan Allspace/L is 4.3-inches longer than the standard model. This extra space will go towards a third-row seat in North American models.

We're expecting a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder to be the only engine on offer. Front-wheel drive and Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel drive will be the available drivetrain choices.

We'll have more details on the Tiguan Allspace when it debuts next month.

