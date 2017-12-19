The drips of teasers leading up to the 2018 Detroit Auto Show are picking up steam. Last week Lexus released a teaser of Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept rear hatch area. Today Lexus released a frontal image plus a short video of the light up sequence. (See gallery below)
Lexus says that the LF-1 Limitless Concept will redefine the boundaries of luxury and would be a flagship crossover for the brand.
The Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept will be revealed at 8:35 am on January 15th at the Cobo Center, Detroit.
