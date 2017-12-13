Lexus released teaser images of a concept crossover that will be shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The crossover was created by the Toyota's CALTY design studio in Newport Beach, California. The concept, called the Lexus LF-1 Limitless will preview Lexus' interpretation of a flagship luxury crossover, one they claim will redefine the boundaries of luxury.
We will have more in the Lexus LF-1 Limitless from the show in January.
