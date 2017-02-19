  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Infiniti Goes Black With Q60 Project Black S

    By William Maley

      • What happens you mash up a production coupe with F1 tech

    Infiniti has a habit of teasing high-performance concepts and then not doing anything with them. This trend looks to continue with the Q60 Project Black S that will be debuting next week at the Geneva Motor Show. 

    The concept is the result of a collaboration between Infiniti and the Renault Sport Formula 1 team. Starting with an Infiniti Q60 Red Sport as a base, engineers from the two groups paired the twin-turbo 3.0L V6 with an F1-style KERS (kinetic energy recover system) motor generator. Infiniti says this setup boosts horsepower about 25 percent (around 500 horsepower).

    For the exterior, Infiniti fitted a new front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser made from carbon fiber. There is also a large rear wing and a set of twin titanium exhaust tips.

    "INFINITI is the premium car manufacturer within the Renault-Nissan Alliance, and a technical partner to the Renault Sport Formula One Team, so it is natural that we come together to explore the possibility of bringing innovative high-performance hybrid technology to our customers. INFINITI has constantly led the way in making innovative new powertrain technology available, and we're extremely excited by the potential of Project Black S," said Roland Krueger, President of Infiniti in a statement.

    We'll have more details on this next week.

    Source: Car Magazine, Infiniti 
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Introducing Project Black S – an exploration of a new INFINITI high-performance model line

    • Collaborative venture between INFINITI and the RenaultSport Formula One Team
    • INFINITI investigating Formula One-inspired performance hybrid technology
    • Project Black S explores the potential for an innovative new performance model line

    HONG KONG – Featuring Formula One-inspired technology, Project Black S is an exploration of a new INFINITI high-performance model line. Developed in collaboration with the RenaultSport Formula One Team, Project Black S will be revealed for the first time globally at a special media event on the eve of the Geneva International Motor Show.

    A radical reinterpretation of the Q60 coupe, Project Black S features a stand-out, aerodynamic design, and hints at how a unique-for-the-road performance hybrid powertrain could significantly enhance the dynamics of an INFINITI production car.

    "INFINITI is the premium car manufacturer within the Renault-Nissan Alliance, and a technical partner to the Renault Sport Formula One Team, so it is natural that we come together to explore the possibility of bringing innovative high-performance hybrid technology to our customers. INFINITI has constantly led the way in making innovative new powertrain technology available, and we're extremely excited by the potential of Project Black S."
    - Roland Krueger, President of INFINITI

    The performance hybrid powertrain being explored through Project Black S features an 'energy recovery system' (ERS) to harvest energy, deploying recovered electric power to boost power and torque. The result is instant, significant, lag-free acceleration. Inspired by the dual-hybrid system proven in Formula One, the technology does not yet exist in a current road car.

    The reveal of Project Black S in Geneva will help to gauge potential public interest in high-performance derivatives of INFINITI cars.

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Geneva Auto Show

    User Feedback


    There are no comments to display.



    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×



  • Popular Stories

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Black and Blue Landscaper
      Black and Blue Landscaper
      (32 years old)
    2. Halo
      Halo
      (25 years old)

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Infiniti Goes Black With Q60 Project Black S: Comments
      By William Maley
      Infiniti has a habit of teasing high-performance concepts and then not doing anything with them. This trend looks to continue with the Q60 Project Black S that will be debuting next week at the Geneva Motor Show. 
      The concept is the result of a collaboration between Infiniti and the Renault Sport Formula 1 team. Starting with an Infiniti Q60 Red Sport as a base, engineers from the two groups paired the twin-turbo 3.0L V6 with an F1-style KERS (kinetic energy recover system) motor generator. Infiniti says this setup boosts horsepower about 25 percent (around 500 horsepower).
      For the exterior, Infiniti fitted a new front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser made from carbon fiber. There is also a large rear wing and a set of twin titanium exhaust tips.
      "INFINITI is the premium car manufacturer within the Renault-Nissan Alliance, and a technical partner to the Renault Sport Formula One Team, so it is natural that we come together to explore the possibility of bringing innovative high-performance hybrid technology to our customers. INFINITI has constantly led the way in making innovative new powertrain technology available, and we're extremely excited by the potential of Project Black S," said Roland Krueger, President of Infiniti in a statement.
      We'll have more details on this next week.
      Source: Car Magazine, Infiniti 
      Press Release is on Page 2


      Introducing Project Black S – an exploration of a new INFINITI high-performance model line
      Collaborative venture between INFINITI and the RenaultSport Formula One Team INFINITI investigating Formula One-inspired performance hybrid technology Project Black S explores the potential for an innovative new performance model line HONG KONG – Featuring Formula One-inspired technology, Project Black S is an exploration of a new INFINITI high-performance model line. Developed in collaboration with the RenaultSport Formula One Team, Project Black S will be revealed for the first time globally at a special media event on the eve of the Geneva International Motor Show.
      A radical reinterpretation of the Q60 coupe, Project Black S features a stand-out, aerodynamic design, and hints at how a unique-for-the-road performance hybrid powertrain could significantly enhance the dynamics of an INFINITI production car.
      "INFINITI is the premium car manufacturer within the Renault-Nissan Alliance, and a technical partner to the Renault Sport Formula One Team, so it is natural that we come together to explore the possibility of bringing innovative high-performance hybrid technology to our customers. INFINITI has constantly led the way in making innovative new powertrain technology available, and we're extremely excited by the potential of Project Black S."
      - Roland Krueger, President of INFINITI
      The performance hybrid powertrain being explored through Project Black S features an 'energy recovery system' (ERS) to harvest energy, deploying recovered electric power to boost power and torque. The result is instant, significant, lag-free acceleration. Inspired by the dual-hybrid system proven in Formula One, the technology does not yet exist in a current road car.
      The reveal of Project Black S in Geneva will help to gauge potential public interest in high-performance derivatives of INFINITI cars.

      View full article

  • Recent Status Updates

    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      So help me.... One of these days these Miami drivers are going to make me test the loss damage waiver on my rental car. Worst drivers in the US.
      · 1 reply
    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      I have one co-worker who has been a thorn in my side for the past 6 months.... but I have to admit that when I need something done that is in his area of expertise, he goes after it like an angry rabid chihuahua and gets it done.
      · 0 replies
    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      Me: I'll take "Shopping" for $800.
      Alex:"This shopping location is popular on Sundays for groups of gay couples, families with small children, and college kids with parents in tow to gather."
      · 3 replies

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online