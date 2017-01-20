Mitsubishi Teases A New Crossover To Slot Between Outlander Sport and Outlander

It has been quite awhile since we have reported on an all-new model from Mitsubishi. But that will be changing in March as the Japanese automaker will debut a new crossover that will slot between the Outlander Sport and Outlander.
The new model looks very familiar to the XR-PHEV and XR-PHEV II concepts with a sharply raked roofline and tailgate, bold character line along the side, and headlights extending to the fenders.
For Europe, we're expecting a range of gas and diesel engines. The U.S. version will get a turbocharged four-cylinder according to Mitsubishi Motors North America COO Don Swearingen to Motor1 earlier this month.
We'll have more details on Mitsubishi's new crossover when it debuts at the Geneva Motor Show.
Source: Mitsubishi, Motor1
All-New Mitsubishi SUV to Debut At 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The forthcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show marks a turning point for Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) with the world premiere of its latest SUV - the first of a new generation of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles.
With its striking design, the sporty, coupe-like SUV will line up alongside the Mitsubishi ASX and Mitsubishi Outlander to broaden the brand’s model range and introduce a whole new audience to Mitsubishi Motors, a name long associated with stylish, tough and extremely capable SUVs and 4X4s.
Sharper in its expression than a conventional coupe, this new, compact SUV will feature highly chamfered contours with a wedge-shaped belt line and a distinctive V-line in the rear quarter stemming from the forward-slanted C-pillar and the chunky, muscular rear fenders.
The all-new Mitsubishi SUV will make its global debut on the Mitsubishi stand at the Geneva Motor Show (Hall 2, Stand 2130) on March 7 2017.
