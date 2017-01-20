Mitsubishi Teases A New Crossover To Slot Between Outlander Sport and Outlander

It has been quite awhile since we have reported on an all-new model from Mitsubishi. But that will be changing in March as the Japanese automaker will debut a new crossover that will slot between the Outlander Sport and Outlander.

The new model looks very familiar to the XR-PHEV and XR-PHEV II concepts with a sharply raked roofline and tailgate, bold character line along the side, and headlights extending to the fenders.

For Europe, we're expecting a range of gas and diesel engines. The U.S. version will get a turbocharged four-cylinder according to Mitsubishi Motors North America COO Don Swearingen to Motor1 earlier this month.

We'll have more details on Mitsubishi's new crossover when it debuts at the Geneva Motor Show.

Source: Mitsubishi, Motor1

