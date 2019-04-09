A Better Look At The Hyundai Venue

Hyundai released some sketches of their upcoming Venue due to debut at the New York International Auto Show next week.
The Hyundai Venue will be the smallest and least expensive crossover in the Hyundai lineup. From the images, we can see what appears to be a 3 door crossover with a deep-set grille similar in shape and texture to the Hyundai Santa Fe. Deep creases run along the sides to pod like tail lamps.
The interior looks handsome and minimalist with a simple 3 dial HVAC control setup, a touchscreen center display and the same row of buttons found on other Hyundai vehicles.
It would be interesting if Hyundai does take the route of a 3 door crossover, it might make it a bit of a Hyundai Veloster with a lift kit. If so, it would certainly be a welcome departure from the standard 4-door crossovers that everyone and their grandmother is producing today.
The Hyundai Venue will officially debut on April 17th at 10:45am eastern. Stay tuned for this and other coverage of the New York International Auto Show.
(Click images to enlarge)
