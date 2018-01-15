2018 Detroit: 2019 Hyundai Veloster and Veloster N Stay the Course

The 2019 Veloster arrives at Hyundai dealers in the second quarter of this year, with the N following in the fourth quarter.

Hyundai Reveals All-New 2019 Veloster and Veloster Turbo

Veloster retains unique two-plus-one door asymmetrical bodystyle configuration

Available 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with 201 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque

Generous cutting-edge infotainment and connectivity features

Standard multi-link rear suspension for agile dynamics

DETROIT, Jan. 15, 2018 – Hyundai today unveiled its all-new Veloster and Veloster Turbo models at the North American International Auto Show. The fresh design was a collaborative effort of Hyundai designers from Seoul, South Korea and the U.S. design center in Irvine, California. The new Veloster features a comprehensive exterior and interior redesign, powertrain enhancements, and a bevy of new and improved infotainment and connectivity features. The 2019 Veloster begins production in March 2018 in Ulsan, Korea, with U.S. market availability in the second quarter of 2018.

“Our new 2019 Veloster represents an even more compelling offering for young and young-at-heart automotive enthusiasts with more expressive design, involving dynamics and cutting-edge infotainment features,” said Mike O’Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning at Hyundai Motor America. “When combined with Hyundai’s outstanding value and efficiency, the new Veloster is sure to attract a progressive new group of enthusiast buyers.”

ALL-NEW DESIGN

The Veloster merges the design appeal of a sport coupe with the versatility of an additional passenger side rear door in an asymmetrical two-plus-one configuration for easier rear-seat access. From the front, available LED headlights and LED Daytime Running Lights flank a striking new grille design. Functional air curtains add both a visual design cue and an active aerodynamic function. Hyundai’s signature cascade grille shape has morphed into a strong, three-dimensional design that sets the sport coupe apart.

Much of the redesign is derived from enhanced proportions and volume; the new shape clearly conveys focused dynamic performance, even standing still. Its stance is more muscular, with higher-volume fenders and wheel arches for a more planted appearance. The cowl point and A-pillar are further rearward and now connect the hood line and belt line into an integrated, powerful gesture. Available 18-inch alloy wheels aggressively fill the wheelhouse openings. Further, the roofline has been lowered for a unique profile and a distinctive coupe-inspired essence. The fender line is also more coupe-like, and the rear now has a more aggressive integrated diffuser design. Available LED taillights help complete the rear view with a high-tech appearance.

Also available is a full darkened roof treatment for a high-contrast performance appearance. Veloster’s dynamic rear design has a distinctive glass hatch and center-fascia chrome exhaust tips, with a single outlet for the 2.0-liter model and dual-outlets for Turbo and R-Spec models.

INTERIOR

The asymmetrical design carries through to the interior, with a driver-focused interior layout and on the Turbo Ultimate, a contrasting color environment that visually separates the driving cockpit. Each trim level has unique colors, materials, and accents, further differentiating each model with varying hues and textures.

2.0-LITER NU ENGINE

The Veloster 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine uses the Atkinson-cycle for superior efficiency and lower emissions.

The 2.0-liter engine delivers a peak output of 147 horsepower at 6,200 rpm (estimated) and maximum torque of 132 lb.-ft. at 4,500 rpm (estimated). The Nu 2.0-liter also features Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing, an electronic throttle control, variable induction and innovative anti-friction coatings. The 2.0-liter engine is coupled with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed electronically-controlled automatic transmission. Three driver-selectable modes include Normal, Sport, and Smart, according to changing driver preferences.

GAMMA 1.6-LITER TURBOCHARGED ENGINE

The 1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected four-cylinder engine produces 201 horsepower at 6,000 rpm (estimated) and 195 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,500-4,500 rpm (estimated). Turbo models generate 201 horsepower on regular fuel, which represents a best-in-class specific output of 125.6 horsepower per liter. Further, there is an over-boost function that raises peak torque output to 202 lb.-ft. under maximum acceleration. Engine tuning maximizes low- and mid-range torque, for optimum acceleration under daily driving conditions.

Veloster Turbo is paired with a standard six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT). Both transmissions were developed in-house by Hyundai. The Veloster Turbo seven-speed dual-clutch transmission features steering wheel-mounted paddle-shifters and SHIFTRONIC® transmission gear control. In addition, all Veloster Turbo models feature Active Sound Design, which enhances intake and exhaust powertrain sound character inside the cabin for a more visceral driving experience, especially during spirited driving. Turbo models also offer three selectable driving modes, including Normal, Sport and Smart, according to driver preferences for engine, transmission and steering feel.

TORQUE VECTORING CONTROL

All Veloster models offer Torque Vectoring Control (TVC). This active cornering feature utilizing capabilities from the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and powertrain control systems, allows Veloster to improve dynamic cornering during more enthusiastic driving. TVC uses wheel-speed sensors coupled with ESC algorithms to apply precise braking force to the inside front wheel during spirited cornering. This active braking redirects power to the outside front wheel in the turn, reducing wheelspin for enhanced cornering grip and corner-exit acceleration. Overall, this provides Veloster drivers with an incremental margin of cornering precision during enthusiastic driving.

Further, Veloster Turbo features a quicker-ratio steering rack and a revised steering calibration to match, which gives drivers precise cornering, feedback and control.

DCT TRANSMISSION

Hyundai’s EcoShift DCT takes the benefits of a manual transmission, such as low fuel consumption, and blends these with automatic transmission benefits, such as high comfort levels and driving ease. In addition, the DCT enables direct connection for high efficiency and uninterrupted torque transfer during shifts. The DCT also incorporates Hyundai’s Hillstart Assist Control (HAC), designed to minimize rolling backwards on steep ascents.

Veloster’s compelling combination of performance with efficiency is a formula many industry competitors are seeking to duplicate. Hyundai’s development focus on all the factors of efficient performance, such as small-displacement turbocharged engines, dual-clutch transmissions, comprehensive lightweighting, efficient aerodynamics, and reduction of parasitic engine losses through electric-powered ancillaries, have combined to yield simultaneous benefits in performance and efficiency to the consumer.

TURBO MODEL SPORT-TUNED DYNAMICS

Veloster Turbos are fitted with a McPherson strut front suspension, coil springs, gas shock absorbers and a 24-mm diameter front stabilizer bar. The rear suspension is a lightweight independent multi-link design with a 19-mm stabilizer bar to further control body roll. The rear suspension uses gas-pressurized shock absorbers for ride comfort with excellent control. Veloster features electric power steering that adjusts assistance to changing driving conditions while improving fuel economy over a conventional steering system. When equipped with the six-speed manual transmission, available 18-inch alloy wheels are fitted with Michelin® Pilot Sport 4 summer tires.

ADVANCED STANDARD SAFETY

Veloster offers advanced active safety features, including standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), which uses the car’s front-facing camera to detect an imminent collision and avoid impact or minimize damage by braking autonomously. Three additional systems also utilize the front-view camera to boost safety and convenience: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), High Beam Assist (HBA) for the available LED headlights, and Driver Attention Warning (DAW).

By sensing road markings, LKA helps to prevent accidental lane departure by helping to steer the vehicle as required. HBA automatically controls the high beam headlights by dimming and illuminating them automatically as needed with approaching traffic, while the Driver Attention Warning system monitors a spectrum of driver-related characteristics to detect driver fatigue or careless driving.

Veloster radar systems also assist with the available Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) to detect approaching vehicles from the rear that may be obscured from view and alert the driver of their presence during lane changes. The Rear Cross-Traffic Collison Warning (RCCW) detects when another vehicle may have entered the car’s rearward path, such as when backing out of a parking spot, and provides a driver alert. Veloster Turbo also offers available Smart Cruise Control for additional driver convenience.

All Velosters feature a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines fitted to all models for superior parking visibility. Velosters have an exceptional level of standard safety features for the sporty coupe segment highlighted by a Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) system, which optimally manages ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and the Motor-Driven Power Steering (MDPS).

VSM works to control two effects. The first is when a driver accelerates or brakes on a split-mu surface (slippery on one side, dry pavement on the other) and the vehicle wants to pull in one direction. VSM detects this condition and sends a signal to the MDPS to apply steering assist to counter this force. VSM counters the pull and automatically provides counter steering. VSM reacts the same way during sudden lane changes or fast cornering.

All Velosters feature six airbags—including dual front, front seat-mounted side-impact, and front and rear side curtain airbags. Velosters also features a state-of-the-art braking package. The package includes four-wheel disc brakes and an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) including Brake Assist, which provides maximum braking force when a panic stop is detected, and Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), to automatically adjust the braking force to front and rear axles based on vehicle loading conditions.

ADVANCED INFOTAINMENT AND CONNECTIVITY

Veloster offers a full suite of sophisticated technologies paired with user-friendly functionality to keep passengers informed and entertained. The premium infotainment system offers various advanced connectivity features, including standard Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™. Also available are SiriusXM® Radio, HD Radio and next-generation Blue Link® LTE-powered connectivity. The standard seven-inch color LCD display includes AM/FM/MP3 touchscreen audio, auxiliary input, and Rear View Monitor. The available floating-design eight-inch touchscreen navigation display includes next-generation Blue Link, traffic flow and incident data via HD radio, and Infinity® premium audio with eight speakers, including a subwoofer and Clari-Fi ™ music-restoration technology. Smartphone integration is also included in the premium system.

A Heads-Up Display system is available, projecting a virtual image onto the transparent panel mounted behind the instrument panel and helping the driver to keep his or her eyes on the road. With a generous projected-image size and outstanding luminance, the Heads-Up Display ensures both excellent day- and night-time visibility. Information projected includes speed, navigation instructions, cruise control, Lane Departure Warning and audio system information. When in Sport mode, the system projects more driver-focused information including RPM, MPH and transmission gear. Deployed vertically by a simple touch of a button beside the steering wheel, the display disappears into the dashboard when not in use.

Customers expect to be connected to their electronics at all times, so Veloster comes standard with a multifunction seven-inch touchscreen display. Veloster audio/navigation systems also offer:

Available Qi wireless-charging capability

Available eight-inch display audio or audio/navigation system

Multi-touch screen with menu swipe function

Available HD Radio® capability

“Eyes Free” Apple Siri® integration for iPhone

Navigation map and music split-screen display function

Navigation map with enhanced junction-view lane guidance

Veloster Turbo features standard Infinity Premium audio with eight speakers, including a subwoofer, passive radiator and external amplifier. A SiriusXM® Satellite Radio interface is integrated into the head unit and features channel logos and data services.

Veloster also offers available smartphone wireless charging. To charge a device, simply place a compatible smartphone on the wireless-charging interface located in the center console storage, recharging without the need for cables. The system indicates when the phone has fully charged, reminds occupants to remove their phone when exiting the vehicle, and detects when a foreign object is in the recharging area that could interfere with charging. The system is fully compliant with WPC’s Qi standard for ease of use.

NEXT-GENERATION BLUE LINK® CONNECTED CAR SYSTEM

Veloster offers Blue Link®, including three years of complimentary Blue Link services, with enhanced safety, diagnostic, remote and guidance services. Blue Link brings connectivity directly into the car with technologies like Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. Blue Link features can be accessed via buttons on the rearview mirror, the MyHyundai.com web portal, the Blue Link smartphone app, the Amazon® Alexa Blue Link skill, and the Blue Link Google Assistant app. Some features can also be controlled via Android Wear™ and Apple Watch™ smartwatch apps. The latest release of the Blue Link smartphone app includes:

Widgets for easy access to remote features

Ability to send Point-of-Interest data to vehicle navigation system (if so equipped)

Access to Blue Link notification settings

COLOR

Veloster is available in a variety of energetic exterior colors, including: Ultra Black, Chalk White, Sonic Silver, Thunder Gray, Sunset Orange, Racing Red, and Space Gray. Interior environments include cloth, cloth/leather combinations, and all leather.

Hyundai Reveals First U.S. Market High Performance Model for New N Line-Up: 2019 Veloster N

Veloster N model demonstrates performance potential for Hyundai N Line-up in the U.S.

2.0-liter turbocharged engine with up to 275 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque

Electronically-controlled suspension with multiple track-tuned driving modes

N model integrated body design details clearly differentiate from Veloster line

DETROIT, Jan. 15, 2018 – Hyundai today unveiled its high performance Veloster N model for the U.S. market at the North American International Auto Show. Hyundai’s first U.S. market N model leverages the outstanding, new-for-2019 Veloster platform, showcasing an even higher level of performance appealing to the most discerning of automotive enthusiasts.

Hyundai’s high performance N line-up was developed to make the driver’s heart beat faster whenever they’re behind the wheel. Instead of focusing on outright performance numbers, Hyundai chose to emphasize the N driver’s heartbeats per minute (BPM), rather than revs per minute (RPM). With fun-to-drive character as a top priority, Veloster N has been developed to deliver thrilling cornering ability coupled with everyday sports car drivability and race track capability.

Veloster N was born in Namyang, Hyundai’s global R&D center, and was thoroughly honed at its Nurburgring-based testing center in Germany. The Veloster N begins production in September 2018 in Ulsan, Korea, with U.S. market availability in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“Veloster N takes Hyundai to a new level of purchase consideration for true driving enthusiasts in the U.S. market,” said Albert Biermann, president and head of Performance Development and High Performance Vehicle Division, Hyundai Motor Group. “The Veloster N is another example of Hyundai Motor's capabilities, creating an exciting sports car with thrilling dynamics combined with a compelling affordability equation as key to the N high-performance concept.”

The Veloster N offers a comprehensive degree of exterior, interior and mechanical differentiation even beyond the Veloster Turbo and R-Spec models.

N EXTERIOR DIFFERENTIATION

From the outside, Veloster N provides an exclusive N-design front fascia and grille with dedicated front air ducts for enhanced brake cooling.

In profile, exclusive N-design rocker side sills and available lightweight 19-inch alloy wheels with a machined-finish dual-spoke star design clearly differentiate the N model from other Veloster models. Tires are of the ultra-high performance category, with standard 225/40R18 Michelin Pilot SuperSport summer tires for the 18-inch wheel design and exclusive-compound 235/35R19 Pirelli P-Zero summer tires for the available 19-inch alloy wheel.

The rear of the Veloster N sports a larger N-design rear spoiler, rear fascia design with integrated diffuser, and performance-diameter, high-flow dual exhaust.

N INTERIOR DESIGN

On the inside, Veloster N offers exclusive N-design front cloth sport seats with performance-focused bolstering, N-design steering wheel, shift knob, N-logo door sill plates, and N-design instrument cluster. Interior details are accented by an N performance blue accent theme. As engine speed approaches redline, the N-design center cluster displays a progressive sequential shift indicator, alerting the driver of an impending shift point for maximum acceleration.

N POWERTRAIN

Mechanically, Veloster N offers a larger 2.0-liter, direct-injected turbocharged powerplant over the Veloster Turbo. The engine boasts up to an available 275 horsepower at 6,000 rpm (estimated) and up to 260 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,450-4,700 rpm (estimated) for responsive, thrilling performance at every RPM range. The turbo system intercooler is isolated from the condenser and radiator for even more efficient cooling of the intake charge. The system also benefits from a two-stage induction system for maximum output at all rpm ranges. The engine compression ratio is 9.5:1, high for a turbocharged engine. The high performance engine is backed up by a close-ratio, short-throw six-speed manual transmission with downshift rev-matching capability. The transmission uses carbon-coated synchro rings and gear material reinforcement for smoother operation and lower overall shift force coupled with a positive engagement feel. The Veloster N clutch also utilizes a double-layer facing clutch disc design for increased burst strength and torque capability. In addition, the powertrain sports a multi-mode, high-flow active sport exhaust system with a variable exhaust actuator. In N mode, this system yields an exhilarating engine over-run exhaust crackle during spirited-driving upshifts and rev-matched downshifts.

N SUSPENSION GEOMETRY AND TUNING

Generous torque from the turbocharged powertrain is smoothly and efficiently driven to the tarmac by an N Power Sense Axle design. Veloster N’s Power Sense axle geometry features a zero-scrub radius for more precise steering, quicker response, and a direct on-center feel, with increased steering linearity. The geometry is further optimized for linear torque build up and corner-exit precision. Roll angle is also decreased due to a shorter roll-moment arm, resulting in enhanced grip. The motor-driven power steering system is rack-mounted and secured at three locations for reduced flex and more direct handling, especially during high-performance driving. For even greater body rigidity and suspension precision under high dynamic cornering loads, a specially designed, unobtrusive rear strut brace reinforces the rear multi-link suspension mounting points.

Unique suspension tuning is derived from a multi-mode electronically-controlled suspension with a track-focused N mode available. The suspension uses a load transfer control system that reduces dive during braking, enhances roll control during cornering and reduces rear suspension compression under hard acceleration.

Outstanding cornering is further achieved via an available electronically-controled N Corner-Carving Limited-slip Differential. The N Corner Carving Differential improves launch performance, reduces acceleration slip understeer and increases maximum cornering speed via precise torque-vectoring.

Veloster N offers a wide range of driver tuning preference via its N Grin Control System drive mode selection system. Modes include Normal, Sport, N, Eco and N Custom, differentiating engine throttle response, engine speed rev-matching, exhaust note, active differential tuning, suspension damping rates, steering feel and yaw-control characteristics. N Custom mode allows comprehensive driving character preferences via uniquely customizable settings for each tunable driving attribute.

N BRAKING

Veloster N available braking offers oversized 13.6-inch performance rotors on the front axle and 12.4-inch rotors on the rear, for confident, heat-dissipating braking performance coupled with a firm pedal feel. Standard Veloster N brake rotors are 13.0 inches in the front and 11.8 inches in the rear.

N COLOR

Veloster N models are available in four exterior colors for the U.S. market: Ultra Black, Chalk White, Racing Red, and N-exclusive Performance Blue, inspired by Hyundai Motorsport. Interior combinations are black with unique molding accent colors tailored to the exterior combination.