Electrify SEMA with GMC HUMMER EVs

Pickup personalization according to GM was a $40 billion market in 2020 during the height of the pandemic and GM is supporting the change to Life Style auto's with options, almost 200 to be exact at SEMA 2021.

GM is showcasing the GMC HUMMER Truck and SUV at SEMA and has released these pictures showing the options that are available to go with the HUMMER EVs. Storage of the removable top is just one of the easy ways the FRUNK comes into use for the HUMMER Truck.

Lifestyle is a way of life and 2020 showed that more and more people are escaping to the woods to have their own private space. GMC has an option for those that want a tent on the go without dealing with the ground.

GMC is also highlighting the ability to have the bed covered and still usable with rails that can support a variety of sports such as Mountain Biking, skiing/snow boarding, canoeing and more.

GMC will be showcasing a dozen of the most innovative accessories at the SEMA show on the GMC HUMMER Truck.

A hard Power Retractable Tonneau Cover

An off-road recovery kit

A 50-inch roof-mounted off-road light bar

Front off-road auxiliary lights

Rocker protector with integrated assist steps

A bold, uniquely styled bed-mounted vertical spare tire carrier

Sky Panel Storage Tray Set for eTrunk TM

Unique accessory wheel design in Tech Bronze (with Tech Bronze center cap and black lugs)

Under-seat organizer and I-Bar storage

Cargo management rails

GMC HUMMER Customers can easily utilize their accessories via HUMMER EV’s driver information center’s enabled virtual auxiliary switches, offering control for aftermarket accessories such as off-road lighting and winches, allowing the driver to activate the features without hard switches.

Overall GMC is wanting people to see the Lifestyle choices they have when it comes to zero-emissions and that is what the GMC Hummer EVs give you. A lifestyle option for getting away from it all.

