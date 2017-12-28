Alfa Romeo Begins Work On A Larger SUV

Alfa Romeo will soon be adding another SUV to sit alongside the Stelvio. Auto Express has learned that Alfa has approved plans for a mid-size SUV to take on the likes of the Audi A7, BMW X5, and Mercedes-Benz GLE. The new SUV will use a stretched version of Stelvio's platform.

"The Stelvio for sure is an example of Alfa DNA, why don’t we translate that in a car which is a little big bigger?" said Alfa’s chief technical officer Roberto Fedeli.

Compared to the Stelvio, the new SUV will weigh about 200 Kg (about 441 pounds) more. But the increased weight could be offset by a mild-hybrid powertrain that will combine a turbocharged four-cylinder and 48-volt electrical system.

“We have to marry the new car with the right level of electrification. Plug-in hybrid could be a problem for the Alfa DNA point of view, but for instance a 48-volt mild hybrid solution is something that we can do without losing anything,” said Fedeli.

“I’m quite happy about the result we have obtained coupling a four-cylinder with the 48-volt e-turbo - I think next time we can also use it in production. With a 2.0-litre turbo engine you can achieve around 350 to 400bhp. We are driving on a simulator a car like that, we are working on it, and the result is not so bad.

Auto Express says the new SUV is two years out from production, meaning we could see it as early as 2019 or 2020.

Source: Auto Express