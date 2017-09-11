Aston Martin Plans A Shift to EVs and Hybrids

Within less than a decade, Aston Martin's lineup will be comprised of electric and hybrid vehicles.

"By the mid-2020s, every model in our lineup — all series production cars — will either have hybridization or will be fully EV," said Simon Sproule, Aston Martin's global chief marketing officer to Automotive News.

This is part of Aston's Second Century plan that began back in 2015. Aside from introducing new versions of its core lineup (DB11, Rapide, Vanquish, and Vantage), the plan calls for seven additional models, including a mid-engine sportscar and luxury crossover. The plans also calls for shorter life cycles for each vehicle generation, which means the likes of the DB11 and Vantage will be up for replacement as Aston works on their electrification plans.

This move comes on the heels of Volvo and Jaguar/Land Rover announcing plans to electrify their lineups in the near future, and various European governments setting stricter emission standards.

As we reported back in June, Aston's first electric vehicle, the RapidE will launch in 2019. An all-electric and plug-in hybrid version of the DBX are due sometime after.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)