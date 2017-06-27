Aston Martin Confirms RapidE for Production

About two years ago, Aston Martin unveiled the RapidE concept which took a standard Rapide and swapped the V12 for an electric powertrain. At the time, the company was planning to put this model into production. Today, the company made it official.

Aston Martin announced that the production version of the RapidE would begin rolling off the assembly line in 2019. The model would be based on the Rapide AMR - more extreme version with changes to the chassis and bodywork. Information on the powertrain and range will be announced at a later date. Development work will be carried out by Williams Advanced Engineering - the folks who helped out with the Rapid E Concept. Aston says they will only 155 RapidE models.

But according to Reuters, plans for the RapidE looked very different. Last February, Aston Martin announced a partnership with Chinese conglomerate LeEco (best known for being a key investor into EV startup Faraday Future). The two pledged to launch an all-electric Rapide by 2018 by jointly developing and manufacturing. But LeEco pulled out of the project sometime this year due to major financial issues. This caused Aston Martin to scramble and make some major changes. Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said the company reduced the number of vehicles it was originally planning (by two-thirds) and will be relying heavily on Williams in the development.

"We've decided to make this car rare, which will obviously tend to push the price higher. Aston Martin now plans to proceed independently, funding further development of RapidE by ourselves," said Palmer.

Source: Reuters, Aston Martin

Press Release is on Page 2

