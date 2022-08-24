Audi Electric Activesphere

2023 promises to be an exciting year at the global auto companies are lining up many new EV releases.

Audi since August 2021 has been introducing concept autos to the sphere family. The activesphere concept will be the fourth model in this sphere family of premium mobility.

Audi activesphere concept is focused on the active lifestyle person allowing them maximum variability for both on and off pavement. Full details about the activesphere will be given at the reveal at the begining of 2023.

Audi showed off the sphere family during the Monterey Car Week in California on August 18th to 21st, 2022, showing the first three concepts, Audi Skyphere, Audi grandsphere and Audi urbansphere.

Sphere family - Audi brings vision of future mobility to Monterey Car Week - Audi Newsroom (audiusa.com)

Audi skysphere - Audi skysphere concept (2021) | Audi MediaCenter (audi-mediacenter.com)

Electric Drive system 465 kW or 624 HP with 750 Nm or 552 lb ft of torque in RWD allowing 0 to 65 mph in 4 seconds with a 500 km (310 miles) battery pack. More details at the link above.

Audi grandsphere - Audi grandsphere concept (2021) | Audi MediaCenter (audi-mediacenter.com)

Electric Drive system 530 kW or 711 HP with 960 Nm or 708 lb ft of torque in AWD allowing 0 to 65 mph in 4 seconds with a 750 km (466 miles) battery pack. More details at the link above.

Audi urbansphere - Space travel in the heart of the megacity | Audi MediaCenter (audi-mediacenter.com)

Electric Drive system 295 kW or 396 HP with 690 Nm or 507 lb ft of torque in AWD with a 750 km (466 miles) battery pack, designed for ultimate comfort in urban dense cities. More details at the link above.

In four door configurations, Audi seems to have embraced the suicide door style for their EV products.

Full details on the all-electric Sphere family can be found on Audi Global Media Site. Audi.com – the international Audi website | audi.com Audi Concept Cars | progress.audi

One consistency that is seen here in the Audi Sphere family is the fast back rear that we have seen on the Cadillac family of EVs.