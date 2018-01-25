Audi Exec Reveals RS5 Sportback and Secret RS Model Coming to U.S.

Audi of America President Scott Keogh has been pushing the mothership to bring over more of the high-performance RS models to the U.S. His efforts have been paying off as we currently have the TT RS, RS 3 sedan, RS 7 sportback, and soon the RS 5 coupe. In an interview with Roadshow, Keogh said two more RS models are incoming.

The first is the RS 5 Sportback. Like the coupe, the sportback will get a biturbo 2.9L V6 with 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic and quattro all-wheel drive. The second model is a surprise.

"We have one other surprise we're working on, but I'll hold that one. There's a cool European model that we haven't brought in yet, and it has been the number 1 car on my list. So maybe we'll get it," said Keogh.

A number of people believe that mystery model is the RS 4 Avant which has the same powertrain as the RS 5. We're not sure about this considering how allergic Americans are to wagons, unless Audi somehow creates a RS 4 Allroad. There could also be a new RS 6 Avant or even an RS version of the Q5.

Source: Roadshow on YouTube