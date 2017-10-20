Almost two months ago, Audi introduced a new naming system for their powertrains. Instead of 2.0T and 3.0T, Audi would use a two-digit number ranging from 30 to 70 that give a power range. For example, models with the 30 badge would produce between 109-128 horsepower. Models with the 50 badge produce between 281-308 horsepower. We're not fully sure if someone at Audi hit their head or something because this seems very confusing.

Thankfully, it seems the U.S. will be spared from this naming system. An Audi spokesperson told Car and Driver that U.S. models will not have this system.

Source: Car and Driver