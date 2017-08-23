  • Sign in to follow this  
    Audi Announces A New Naming System For Powertrains, Confusion is Expected

    By William Maley

      • There will not be a test at the end of this story

    Audi's current naming system for their vehicles makes some sense. The A1 is their smallest car while the Q7 sits as their largest crossover. But the German automaker has decided to change up their naming structure for their powertrains. Instead of the A4 2.0 TFSI, be prepared to see the A4 30 TFSI. 

    Audi has announced today that it will be using two numbers alongside the model designation and engine type. The numbers don't signify engine displacement, but power output. Here is a list with the new naming system and power output they correspond to.

    • 30 = 109-128 horsepower
    • 35 = 147-160 horsepower
    • 40 = 167-201 horsepower
    • 45 = 226-248 horsepower
    • 50 = 281-308 horsepower
    • 55 = 328-368 horsepower
    • 60 = 429-455 horsepower
    • 70 = 536+ horsepower

    “As alternative drive technologies become increasingly relevant, engine displacement as a performance attribute is becoming less important to our customers. The clarity and logic of structuring the designations according to power output makes it possible to distinguish between the various performance levels,” said Dr. Dietmar Voggenreiter, Board of Management Member for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG.

    The next-generation Audi A8 will be the first model to feature this new nomenclature when it launches in Europe later this year. Other models will follow thereafter.

    Source: Audi
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Two numbers to signify the future – new power output designations at Audi

    • Designations taking effect worldwide for all drive types
    • Clearly discernible hierarchy in each model series
    • Audi A8 the first model with new type designation

    Audi is adopting a standardized nomenclature for the power output designations of its worldwide range of automobiles. The names of the model series – from Audi A1 to Audi Q7 – will remain unchanged. Within the model families, combinations of two numbers will replace the various type designations previously used. The new designations stand for the specific power output and apply both to cars with combustion engines and to e-tron models with hybrid and electric drives.
    The reference value for the new model designations is the power output of the individual model in kilowatts (kW). Audi is thus subclassifying its model range into different performance levels – each identified by a two-numeral combination. For example, the numeral combination “30” will appear on the rear of all models with power output between 81 and 96 kW. And “45” stands for power output between 169 and 185 kW. The top of the Audi model range is the performance class above 400 kW, which is identifiable by the number combination “70”. In each case the numerals appear along with the engine technology – TFSI, TDI, g-tron or e-tron.

    The number combinations identifying the performance levels in the Audi product range increase in increments of five, and they represent the hierarchy within both the respective model series and the brand’s overall model range. According to the new nomenclature, in the future the spectrum will range from the Audi Q2 30 TFSI with 85 kW (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 5.4 - 5.1*; CO2 emissions in g/km: 123 - 117*) to the Audi Q7 50 TDI with 200 kW (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.4 - 5.9*; CO2 emissions in g/km: 168 - 154*). A special place in the line-up is occupied by the high-end, high-performance S and RS models and the Audi R8 (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 12.5 - 11.4; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 292 - 272). They will retain their classic names in reference to their top position in the model range.

    “As alternative drive technologies become increasingly relevant, engine displacement as a performance attribute is becoming less important to our customers. The clarity and logic of structuring the designations according to power output makes it possible to distinguish between the various performance levels,” explains Dr. Dietmar Voggenreiter, Board of Management Member for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG.

    The changes will kick off with the new Audi A8 generation in the fall of 2017. First among the two six-cylinder engines to be redesignated will be the 3.0 TDI with 210 kW – as the Audi A8 50 TDI (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 5.8 - 5.6**; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 152 - 145**), and the 3.0 TFSI with 250 kW – as the Audi A8 55 TFSI (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.8 - 7.5**; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 178 - 171**).

    In the coming months, all Audi model series launched on the market will be assigned the new performance designations beginning when they are offered for sale. Audi will change the designations of the remaining model series in the current product range in time for the new model year changeover in summer of 2018. 


    dfelt

    Talk about STUPID! :duh: :thumbsdown:

    Sorry but this just muddies the waters and really does nothing to help clarify the HP thing. Before anyone says this is based on their Metric system. I read the official release, this is some arrogant PHD or DR Bozo that is complicating things not simplifying things.

    Why not just do the following that would be easier and make more sense:

    • 10 = 100 - 149 HP or kW
    • 15 = 150 - 199 HP or kW
    • 20 = 200 - 249 HP or kW
    • 25 = 250 - 299 HP or kW
    • 30 = 300 - 349 HP or kW
    • 35 = 350 - 399 HP or kW
    • 40 = 400 - 449 HP or kW
    • 45 = 450 - 499 HP or kW
    • 50 = 500 - 549 HP or kW

    You get the idea, they can keep moving the number up to represent the range so it is easy to understand and clear.

    Want an 800 HP super Car, you have it as an 80.

    Want a 650 HP Super CUV, you have it as a 65.

    Their scale makes Zero sense to me. Dr. Dietmar Voggenreiter, please explain how this simplifies and makes clear your performance output from the auto?

    :fryingpan:

     

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Sounds like they are sort of copying Tesla, which has the Model S 60, 70, 75, etc for kWh..

    Why not just randomize the numbers---maybe 50 is the lowest, 30 is the highest, and something in the middle might be 80.   Keep people guessing..

    smk4565

    This is ridiculous, the amount of badging on the back of the car will he put of control, I also think they want to be like AMG and have a 45 or 65 badge.  

    Here is question what happens to a car with 390 hp?  That isn't on their scale. Why don't they just put a sticker on the back of the car with the actual horsepower total.  

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    1 minute ago, smk4565 said:

    This is ridiculous, the amount of badging on the back of the car will he put of control, I also think they want to be like AMG and have a 45 or 65 badge.  

    Here is question what happens to a car with 390 hp?  That isn't on their scale. Why don't they just put a sticker on the back of the car with the actual horsepower total.  

    They apparently won't have anything w/ 390hp...they have ranges and gaps between them.  Or they can go back and fill in the gaps with 57, 58 etc. 

    smk4565

    It is possible that they could end up with two R8 70 tsfi with different engines if they had a 536 hp turbo V8 and a 620 hp turbo V10.  I think the current R8 is under 500 hp though.   Good luck having people tell he difference between an SQ7 55 tdi and an SQ7 60 TSFI.  

    FAPTurbo

    at least make the low output vehicles the highest number. then schlubs can buy a base a4 and make their cla 200 friendos and regular people jealous. 

    and then the high output vehicles can have the lowest number for ultimate sleeper appeal

    dfelt
    8 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    This... is stupid...

    I don't like numbers matching output. I'd prefer it match the displacement, like Benz and BMW once did. 

    But.......... Displacement does not work with EV's. This is supposed to support ICE / EV is my take.

    I agree, still stupid.

    Drew Dowdell
    7 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    This... is stupid...

    I don't like numbers matching output. I'd prefer it match the displacement, like Benz and BMW once did. 

    Sadly, I learned recently, that even that was a myth for BMW after about 1980.....  I didn't believe it wasn't true, so I went back and looked it up. 

    After 1980, on BMWs, the model number might match the engine displacement, but that wasn't necessarily so. (example: 1982 325e and 525e used 2.7 liters 2693cc without rounding; a 2001 316i has a 1.9 liter, 1895cc without rounding)

     

    Mercedes stopped more recently, around 2000 depending on market. 

     

     

    ccap41
    29 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Sadly, I learned recently, that even that was a myth for BMW after about 1980.....  I didn't believe it wasn't true, so I went back and looked it up. 

    After 1980, on BMWs, the model number might match the engine displacement, but that wasn't necessarily so. (example: 1982 325e and 525e used 2.7 liters 2693cc without rounding; a 2001 316i has a 1.9 liter, 1895cc without rounding)

     

    Mercedes stopped more recently, around 2000 depending on market. 

     

     

    Damn, I didn't realize it was that long ago.. 

    I know the "350" Mercedes of not too long ago were still 3.5's. That's only because I had one but I wouldn't doubt if they were slowly moving away from that during that period though. 

    In all honestly, displacement and output are basically the same thing when it comes to a badge. Higher number, more power.. I just don't like it for no good reason, really. 

    Drew Dowdell
    11 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Damn, I didn't realize it was that long ago.. 

    I know the "350" Mercedes of not too long ago were still 3.5's. That's only because I had one but I wouldn't doubt if they were slowly moving away from that during that period though. 

    In all honestly, displacement and output are basically the same thing when it comes to a badge. Higher number, more power.. I just don't like it for no good reason, really. 

    Yeah, that's the thing with both BMW and Mercedes... sometimes the badge does match the displacement, but not always.... and today, nearly never.  It's been a slow phasing, but it was true.   I honestly only learned this about 2 weeks ago. 

    Benz gets weird in other ways.  The C-class could be the same exact car with the same exact engine, but US, Canada, and China each would get different numbering. Starting in 2007 the C230 was sold as C 250 in Japan and Canada and as C 260 in China

    ccap41

    I hate that with engine downsizing they felt the need to move away from that naming scheme. "small number = bad". There's nothing wrong with a GLC200 and a GLC300 then needing to be 300 and 400 for no real reason.. 

    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I hate that with engine downsizing they felt the need to move away from that naming scheme. "small number = bad". There's nothing wrong with a GLC200 and a GLC300 then needing to be 300 and 400 for no real reason.. 

    What's funny is that Audi didn't even have their names tied to engine displacement, so this move was entirely unneeded. A8 was enough, you got the big one.

    My guess is that someone over a VAG saw what Tesla was doing with the Model S (P70, P80, P100D) and got a "bright idea".... and will probably get a bonus for it. 

