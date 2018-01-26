Jump to content

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: BMW Changes Plans Again

    Changes afoot for i and Mini

    BMW appears to be making a number of changes to future plans once again. According to a report from Automobile Magazine, a number of BMW i models have been canned. They include a proposed i9 flagship sedan (replaced by a slightly smaller i7 sedan), the i5 which was supposed to arrive in 2023, and an even larger version of the i3. Other plans that reportedly been canceled include a supercar plan with McLaren and new vehicle architecture with Diamler.

    The situation is somewhat worse at Mini. Automobile said plans for a joint development of a new small car platform with Toyota have fallen through. It was expected this platform would have underpin the next-generation Mini Cooper. According to some sources, BMW is working a deal with Chinese automaker Great Wall about developing a new platform for Mini.

    Other details from Automobile's report,

    • The follow-up to the i3 will be renamed the iX1
    • Plans are being drawn up for an electric version of the next Rolls-Royce Ghost
    • There is talk about a new model that "defines the BMW brand in the 21st century." It could be a reskin of the i8 with bigger batteries and a turbo-four; keeping the i8's central structure and adding new front and rear ends, along with a four-cylinder; or designing a new model that will feature the choice of three different electric motors and either 3.0L inline-six or a V8 engine with 600 horsepower

    Source: Automobile Magazine


