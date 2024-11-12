2026 Baby Escalade IQ called VISTIQ

Cadillac will be one of the only brands to offer an EV entry in every luxury SUV segment according to VP Global Cadillac John Roth.

VISTIQ continues to propel Cadillac into the EV future engineered as a spacious, cutting-edge technology three row SUV. VISTIQ will be sold globally including the U.S. and Canada with production starting in early 2025.

VISTIQ elevated luxury experience will include the following to start:

Standard 23-speaker AKG Studio Audio system with Dolby Atmos®

Standard Super Cruise, the industry's first truly hand-free driver assistance technology (with three years of OnStar connected service)

0-60 time of 3.7 seconds with Velocity Max

102 kW battery pack with an estimated 300 mile range

615 horsepower with 650 lb-ft of torque

Available Air Ride Adaptive suspension

Available Active Rear Steer

Wheel Choices Standard 21-inch wheels Available upgrade to Luxury 22-inch wheels Available upgrade to Performance 23-inch wheels

Standard Road Noise Cancellation for a quieter ride

33-inch diagonal high-resolution LED screen

Signature vertical lamps front and rear

VISTIQ will have a commanding exterior design that continues to embrace commanding interior and exterior design attributes that are currently found on the LYRIQ and Escalade IQ. This includes using 100% recycled materials, five-zone climate controls, and jewel-like luxury speaker grills.

VISTIQ comes equipped with Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) Bidirectional Charging capabilities, which when paired with the available GM Energy V2H Bundle, allows for the transfer of electric power from the vehicle and a properly equipped home during a blackout.

VISTIQ offering features that prioritize safety and security while on the road, VISTIQ offers peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike:

Standard premium safety and driver assistance technologies include Blind Zone Steering Assist, Side Bicyclist Alert, and Forward Collision Alert.

Standard OnStar Automatic Crash Response

Available Night Vision, enabled by an infrared sensor for driving at night, allowing the driver to see pedestrians or animals directly ahead.

VISTIQ will offer three distinctive trims as launch, Luxury, Sport and Premium with a Platinum trim level available summer 2025. MSRP starts at $78,790, including destination freight charge, excluding tax, title and dealer fees. Cadillac stated that dealers will set the final price.