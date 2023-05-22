Cadillac Confirms Escalade IQ

As Cadillac moves forward with its rebuild of a naming scheme away from alpha-numerics and back to names, it ran into a connedrum. What to do with Escalade.
Cadillac has decided that all of their EV names will end with the letters "iq". Last year, we were introduced to the Lyriq and the Celestiq. Other names that Cadillac has registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office are Ascendiq, Optiq, Symboliq, Vistiq, and Lumisiq. This put Cadillac into a pickle with Escalade.
Today, Cadillac confirmed that the all-electric version of the Escalade will be called the Escalade IQ. While obviously a departure from the rest of the lineup, adding the suffix trim allows Cadillac to preserve one of the strongest brands in the entire GM lineup.
The Cadillac Escalade IQ will be revealed later this year.
Our take: While we like the change away from alpha-numerics, we think the IQ names feel forced and relatively meaningless. We also doubt their ability to hold any long-term brand equity. Cadillac can use the IQ suffix if they must, but use real names rather than made-up words. Names like the Seville and Eldorado have been gone long enough that it is unlikely that any current buyers would have driven an original.
