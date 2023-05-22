Jump to content
Get the Cheers & Gears App! ×
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Cadillac Confirms Escalade IQ

    As Cadillac moves forward with its rebuild of a naming scheme away from alpha-numerics and back to names, it ran into a connedrum. What to do with Escalade.

    Cadillac has decided that all of their EV names will end with the letters "iq". Last year, we were introduced to the Lyriq and the Celestiq.  Other names that Cadillac has registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office are Ascendiq, Optiq, Symboliq, Vistiq, and Lumisiq.  This put Cadillac into a pickle with Escalade.

    Today, Cadillac confirmed that the all-electric version of the Escalade will be called the Escalade IQ.  While obviously a departure from the rest of the lineup, adding the suffix trim allows Cadillac to preserve one of the strongest brands in the entire GM lineup.

    The Cadillac Escalade IQ will be revealed later this year.

    Our take: While we like the change away from alpha-numerics, we think the IQ names feel forced and relatively meaningless. We also doubt their ability to hold any long-term brand equity. Cadillac can use the IQ suffix if they must, but use real names rather than made-up words. Names like the Seville and Eldorado have been gone long enough that it is unlikely that any current buyers would have driven an original.

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    ccap41

    C'mon GM. This "IQ" thing is already atrocious and adding it to Escalade is even worse. 

    They couldn't have gone a much worse route when ditching the alphanumeric stuff. 

    4 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Our take: While we like the change away from alpha-numerics, we think the IQ names feel forced and relatively meaningless. We also doubt their ability to hold any long-term brand equity. Cadillac can use the IQ suffix if they must, but use real names rather than made-up words. Names like the Seville and Eldorado have been gone long enough that it is unlikely that any current buyers would have driven an original.

    I couldn't agree more! 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    My take on this IQ naming thing:

    It Sucks GIFs | Tenor

     

    Ascendiq, Optiq, Symboliq, Vistiq,  Lumisiq...

    Seinfeld Tongue Out GIF - Seinfeld Tongue Out Elaine Benes - Discover & Share GIFs

    It-all-sucks GIFs - Get the best GIF on GIPHY

     

    Escalade IQ???

    Thatsucks Sucks GIF - Thatsucks Sucks Sucks To Be You - Discover & Share GIFs

     

    Celestiq and Lyriq?

    No-good GIFs - Get the best GIF on GIPHY

    Lets Be Honest Truth GIF - Lets Be Honest Truth For Real - Discover & Share GIFs

    Chef ramsay GIF - Conseguir el mejor gif en GIFER

    It Sucks GIFs | Tenor

     

     

    Not much better than alphanumerics I say.  

    About 

    This Much GIFs | Tenor

    Better

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Agree 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Maybe they can just dump the IQ in about 5 years when there is no gas Escalade.  Should just call it Escalade and put an EV badge on the back instead of one of those dumb 600 badges they put on them now.  Still not as bad as EV9 or iD9  or the likely Toyota bz8X which sounds way less cool than Land Cruiser.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    I agree with dropping the IQ in a few years when it's the only Escalade on sale.

    I don't think EV9 or iD9 are as bad as "EQS Sedan" or EQS SUV", let alone the actual vehicle names like "EQS 580 4Matic Sedan" That's a mouthful of unnecessary-ness. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    When GM goes all electric, and more specifically Cadillac...

    I wonder when the novelty and marketing spiel will wear off of having IQ as an identifyier of Cadillac EVs? 

    Ive said this before, if a company wants to normalize EVs, then companies should start to behave in every aspect of their EV endeavors as EVs being normal automotive transportation.   From the looks of the EV to the naming of the EV.  (some people will bitch about the usage of EVs as well, but those people are just mis-informed morons that probably hail Tucker carlson and Laura Ingrahim as good peoples) 

    EQx and xxxIQ and xxxx-E  (as in Golf-E) and EVx (as in EV9) etc are ALL UTTER SHYTE!!!

    I get the transitional naming from the ICE age to the EV age thing, but its still behaviour that is NOT normalizing EVs.  Its putting the EVs in a niche situation signaling that there is an ICE option.  And to convince a very very skeptical American buying public that is fed BULLSHYTE about EVs on an hourly basis, THAT kind of naming just puts the EV model jwith a shytty patronizing EV centic name behind the 8 ball... 

     

    The Escalade EV should NOT be called Escalade IQ.   Firstly, "IQ" should be dropped IMMEDIATELY.  Its a very infanitile way and concept of using IQ  as indentifiers for representing EVs...   

    IQ meaning level of intelligence.  EV adoption.  Marry both to get a word with IQ at the end to signify EV+EV adoption=intelligence.   

    reaction gtfo gif | WiffleGif

     

    Its extremely childish to make such a connection.  Its super cringe and it cheapens the brand.

    Celestiq (the name) means NOTHING.    Its going to go on a 300 000  dollar plus boutique hand made vehicle. But the name doesnt do justice for what the vehicle itself REPRESENTS for Cadillac and for GM EVs on the whole.  Its not even a clever name.    Maybe Majestiq would work?   But NO!!!!   Its a STUPID childish game to do anagrams like that.  Its elementary school...    

    Lyriq?

    Its cute and all.  Its got a message behind the name.  Cadillac has been sung about millions of times.   But cute wears off quite quickly.     Tesla's S-3-X-Y  was cheeky...   But the novelty has worn off...    There is no more cute to that.   Elon speaks and it AINT SEXY.  Its more like Shut Your FAT TRAPPER Musk boy!!! 

    Food for thought! 

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    20 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Off-topic, but I saw my first one in the wild yesterday, and it's a really handsome vehicle.

    I bet it is.  Its got great proportions.  Not only that, its stately.  A great modern day Sedan deVille replacement.  

     

    But the name doesnt reflect that.

     

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    What Im proposing doesnt mean that I want the Lyriq to be called Sedan deVille. What I am saying is that the name Lyriq doesnt reflect the idea of this particular CUV to be THE  Cadillac that every hard working succesfull American strives to buy and drive.  Sure, the Lyriq name suggests that Cadillac would be THE luxury brand that is most sung about, but its such an insignificant suggestion that actually, honestly, NOBODY gives a shyte about!!!  

    This particular CUV/SUV should have had a name that INSPIRES hard working succesfull Americans to be PROUD of their Cadillac purchase.  It has the looks.  It has the goods..  It doesnt have the name....   And...the NAME is a HUUUUUGE part of it, in MOST cases in the automotive world.     

     

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • Latest News

    All New 2024 Toyota Tacoma Yearns For Adventure

    The Toyota Tacoma has been the best-selling mid-size pickup in the U.S. for nearly 20 years. Holding such an important place in the lineup, Toyota has been very conservative with updates in the past.  The outgoing generation ran for a full 7 years, but even that was based on a platform that dates all the way back to 2004.  For 2024, the Tacoma sheds the old platform entirely and joins the Tundra and Sequoia on Toyota's new TNGA-F global truck platform.  The 2024 Tacoma is the latest (and final)

    Toyota

    Ford Releases the 2024 Ford Ranger

    Since its return in 2019, the Ford Ranger has been one of the jewels in the Ford lineup, proving to be one of the Blue Oval’s most popular models.  But as time passed, new designs from General Motors, Toyota, and Nissan threatened to march on Ford’s crown. For 2024, the Ranger gets a significant redesign. Sitting on an extensively redesigned version of the T6 platform its predecessor uses, the Ranger is effectively all-new, with only the door openings and chassis hardpoints carrying over. T

    Ford

    The Ford Ranger Raptor Finally Comes to the US

    After years of being forbidden fruit offered only in overseas markets, Ford has finally deemed the Ranger Raptor worthy enough to bring to the U.S. The biggest reason for the U.S. not getting the prior version was its standard diesel power and the inability of the platform to take a sizable V6 engine. When Ford redesigned the 2024 Ranger (read more about the 2024 Ford Ranger here), they made sure to alter the engine bay and chassis to accommodate a V6. Powering the Ranger Raptor is a 3.0-li

    Ford


  • Subscribe to Cheers & Gears

    Cheers and Gears Logo

    Since 2001 we've brought you real content and honest opinions, not AI-generated stuff with no feeling or opinions influenced by the manufacturers.

    Please consider subscribing. Subscriptions can be as little as $1.75 a month, and a paid subscription drops most ads.*
     

    You can view subscription options here.

    *a very limited number of ads contain special coupon deals for our members and will show

  • Posts

    • smk4565
      Chevrolet News:Chevy Estimated Range for Silverado EV Work Truck Raised to 450 miles

      By smk4565 · Posted

      Ferrari sold 13,000 cars last year, and is worth more money than Stellantis, who used to own Ferrari.  Tesla Model Y is the #1 selling car in Europe in 2023 gas or IV https://www.carscoops.com/2023/04/tesla-model-y-was-europes-best-selling-car-in-q1-2023/ Look at the chart The Dacia, T-Roc, Peugeot, Opel, Yaris, etc are all gas cars, there isn't even an EV in the top 25, besides something like Fiat 500 that is gas and EV. And Tesla is 16th for brands, but at that growth rate they will easily be top 10 next year and then when the Model 2 (or whatever it is called) comes out and that is probably 250,000 units per quarter in Europe, puts Tesla above VW on that list for #1 overall, not just #1 EV.  VW group if you add Skoda, Audi, Bentley, etc together, that would be tough to beat in Europe, they may keep that crown.  But VW is down 25% this year in China and that is their #2 market, so they are in some trouble there, they need Europe in a bad way.
    • smk4565
      Chevrolet News:Chevy Estimated Range for Silverado EV Work Truck Raised to 450 miles

      By smk4565 · Posted

      Model Y is on pace to sell over 1 million units this year and surpass the Corolla as #1 selling vehicle in the world.  GM sold 5.9 million units in 2022, GM is down in China 25% this year, but up in the USA, maybe they hit 6 million and Tesla will be about 2 million.  So GM sells 3 times as many, but Tesla is closing fast, and the next Gen Tesla will sell 4 million units just form 1 model, so with that and Cybertruck Tesla passes GM, Ford, Honda, Nissan, Stellantis in volume by about 2027-28, and maybe they have got VW and Toyota by then, but I would estimate 2030. Tesla had revenue of 1.87 billion from selling carbon credits in 2022, that is basically pure profit, the company made $12.6 billion in total profit (GM made $9.9 billion).  So about $10.8 Billion is not from carbon credits.  Tesla's operating margin on auto last year was about 17%, highest there is in the auto industry, Mercedes is at 13%,  GM's was 6.3%.    
    • oldshurst442
      Chevrolet News:Chevy Estimated Range for Silverado EV Work Truck Raised to 450 miles

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      Stellantis sells quite a FEW EVs in Europe. VW is giving Tesla a run for their money in Europe.  SHYTE... VW I think has Europe's crown in EV sales.  And you wouldnt know it, but Stellantis is hot on their heels...   So...add things up dude.  Stellantis could very well be in 2nd place in EV sales in Europe while Tesla is in 3rd possibly.  Either way...its a hot race. But Stellantis is NOT hurtin' by ANY stretch. I would argue that its Tesla that is losing the European battle front...  https://qz.com/stellantis-2022-results-electric-vehicles-fiat-new-500-1850144027 https://www.autoblog.com/2023/02/22/stellantis-profit-sales-ev-push/ https://europe.autonews.com/automakers/among-europes-electric-car-leaders-stellantis-passes-tesla-challenges-vw   Just click on the links...   These links are recent.    The oldest being in August of 2022.  The one that states that Stellantis beat Tesla sales and is challenging VW for the crown.    Just so you know...  Stellantis sold 288 000 EVs in Europe... and their profits also rose.  Their EV sales sored 41% CONTRIBUTING to their profits...     Again...do the math... 
    • oldshurst442
      Chevrolet News:Chevy Estimated Range for Silverado EV Work Truck Raised to 450 miles

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      0 Cybertrucks were sold tho... ZERO No it doesnt. Why 1 million? Tesla does NOT sell 1 million of any unit. They barely sell 1 million vehicles. General Motors sells 8 times that.  You are one confused individual. Tesla STILL relies on carbon units to make a profit... Tesla has buyers.  Has a LOT of buyers.   But Tesla hasnt got shyte on efficient production that could maximize profits.  They had to resort to slashing prices and you know what?   THAT cost them DEARLY on profit margin.  Enough that investors started whining...    But it is what it is... You keep believing the Mickey Mouse stories of Tesla.  The ONLY reason why Tesla is still operating is because investors have invested BIG TIME on Tesla and cant back down now.  They are hoping apple pie in the sky dreams thatb Elon promised.  They are banking on it.  But reality says otherwise.  They dont have the leadership, the know-how, the products to make a dent on GM, Ford or Toyota.  Let alone VAG and Hyundai.   Market share IS slipping.   And they dont have FRESH product to counter...  The fan club buyers can buy only so much...   A Cybertruck is just a toy.  A crap toy at that as the Hummer, even if only sold 2, will be ramped up...   Its DELIBERATELY been halted.  The demand is there.  The SAME demand that Tesla has got with its Cybertruck.  But the Cybertruck is still in the oven.  And even when it does come out, it WILL have plenty of teething issues as the Cybertruck has NOTHING related to the other EVs Elon sells.  And like usual, the delays will happen...  But...by THAT time, General Motors will have ramped up their EVs...   Coinicidentally, when the Cybertruck is fimally scheduled to come out, so are the GM truck EVs, along with a dozen other EVs...     Elon reminded us a week ago or so, that the roadster is on again...   By THAT time, Chevrolet will have sold and delivered AT LEAST  8000 and possibly more E-Rays.   E-Ray is a hybrid.  True.  But when Elon mentioned and showcased the Roadster 2.0, the mid-engined Corvette was still wrapped in mystery and in denial.  I mean NOBODY thought that Chevrolet would EVER engineer a Corvette like that. You know... such a thing as a mid-engined affair let alone an ELECTRIC version of it... Good Night dude.   Sweet Dreams.  
    • trinacriabob
      First Time in a Honda … and it was a 2022 Accord via a 1 week rental

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      I had never driven any Honda.  I had rented a full size car for a week in a Southern California suburb.  I saw some Chevy Malibus and Toyota Camrys on the lot, but was assigned an Accord.  I would have preferred to remain in something I was familiar with, but was open to this experience.  I’m glad I was. The Honda Accord was of the last model year before the current refresh.  It’s a comfortable car with an easy to live in cabin.  Both the front and rear seating areas are spacious enough, and the trunk is also generous. The seats have a nicer shape, even though the fabric was weird, with an unusual sheen.  (In the refreshed Accord, the seating upholstery has reverted to being more conventional.)  The biggest plus for the Honda’s interior was its attractive and symmetrical dashboard.  With this, I’m referring to the lack of something like that unusual angled wedge where the Toyota Camry’s dash and console meet.  In the Accord, the device cubby hole, console surfaces, gear selector, cup holes, and console box are nicely placed.  Setting the Bluetooth and other metrics was not too difficult.  The instrument pod graphics were pleasing and simple.  I always opt for the digital speed readout, which I find highly superior to the analog speedometer many of us teethed on!  The only negative aspect of the interior was the power seat adjustment.  I like to sit up higher and did not like the range of settings available to get me up higher, thus it felt a little more go-kart like. The Accord handles nimbly and it’s really amazing how far these once very basic cars have come.  With a great feel from its leather wrapped steering wheel, the car also felt very centered on the road.  Since the term Camcord is now ubiquitous and understood, the Accord is more nimble and less isolated than the Camry, though the Camry does convey enough of what’s going on through its front wheels.  However, being more go-kart like and “appearing” to be a little smaller, the Accord isn’t as hushed as the slightly more isolated Camry.   Of the Camcord, the Accord is more fun and at home in either city traffic or two lane roads, even those offering up a good dose of curves while the Camry is more serene and at home on the interstate. The Camry has that shovelnose grille that Toyota-Lexus seem to share and which has been criticized enough.  The more conventional Accord grille is easier on the eyes, and has become even more appealing in the recently released model.  On the other hand, the Camry greenhouse is a little more conventional and upright while the Accords is more raked, with large C-pillars.  The Accord has that rearmost side window between the rear door and the C-pillar which hearkens to the Cadillac C5 via its shape and the overly thick chrome applique.  I wasn’t a big fan of this.  The Accord, however, has a pleasing rear fascia with light assemblies that minimally resemble the boomerang shape of the last-gen Buick LaCrosse.  The difference is that the LaCrosse has a bigger canvas in its rump and did an excellent job with the boomerang design of the taillamps set into a more oval shape.  As with the front grille, the taillamps and rear fascia of the Accord are also improved in the subsequent and current refresh.  With all this said, in terms of styling, it’s probably a wash between the Accord and its Asian competitors.  However, if adding Europeans such as  VW’s Passat and Jetta to the equation, those would be the best styled standard sized sedans through their being more understated and timeless. Like the Malibu, the Accord uses a 1.5 liter 4 cylinder with a turbocharger.  These “90 cubic inches of engine” are now up to the task of moving cars of this size and weight.  They handle most situations well, but are not overachievers.  The transmission is a CVT, which Honda has had for a good while and is incrementally becoming a more reliable type of transmission.  There wasn’t that much of a launch gear effect with this car, and, thankfully, it didn’t spool up in rpms as much as in earlier CVT equipped cars I’ve driven.  Mostly, it’s well behaved and the power is transferred fairly seamlessly.  The Camry is the only one of this size and configuration continuing with an 8 speed automatic transmission, which I prefer.  However, I can’t drive what the market offers.  The fuel mileage was respectable, but I thought it would be a little better.  Perhaps is that there was too much stop and go driving in Los Angeles and on Southland freeways.  If a person finds it annoying, the automatic stop-start at idle feature can be deactivated. In summary, I wouldn’t say I was impressed, but rather surprised and pleased with a week in last year’s Honda Accord.  It’s the kind of car a person gets used to very quickly and feels like they’ve owned for a long time.   The car enjoys an excellent reputation for longevity and buyers in this segment are largely practical consumers.  I’d pick the Accord over its competitors, edging out the Toyota Camry and the Chevy Malibu by a slim margin, but feel it’s a good bit ahead of the Nissan Altima and Hyundai Sonata, which I haven’t liked as much as of late.  These days, the available choices for a full size sedan are a lot slimmer, even though all of these cars would have been considered midsizes, or even big compacts, when American boulevardiers ruled the road. - - - - - Photos forthcoming

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    • There are no registered users currently online
×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we notice you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search