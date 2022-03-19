Monday March 21st, Celebrate Cadillac Major Milestone @ Spring Hill, Tennessee and the Future of Cadillac

GM is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. The heart of their strategy is their Ultium Battery Platform, powering everything from mass-market to high-performance and Luxury vehicles. GM is rolling out EVs under its various subsidiaries of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. Yet the focus here is Cadillac.

GM President Mark Reuss, Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, UAW representatives, plant employees and other officials will hold a live stream event on Monday March 21st 2022 at 11am CT available:

As expected, March 21st is the start of the Cadillac LYRIQ production at Spring Hill, Tennesse. GM CEO Mary Barra had stated in the past that Cadillac would originally only produce 3,200 for 2022 of the Cadillac LYRIQ. Since then Cadillac has announced that due to demand, Cadillac will now build 25,000 LYRIQ for calendar year 2022. Cadillac has confirmed that they have received 216,000 customer inquires while not confirming how many confirmed pre-orders.

Cadillac will open for regular customer orders on May 19th for regular, series production versions of the battery-electric crossover. The 25,000 LYRIQ to be built in 2022 will feature a single motor, rear-wheel-drive powertrain, rated at 340 horsepower and 324 pound-feet of torque with a 100.4 kWh Ultium Battery Pack rated for an estimated 300 miles of range on a full charge. All-wheel-drive versions will enter production starting in 2023

The live stream is expected to cover this production start and a more detailed plan on the commitment to Cadillac's all-electric future.

GM has invested $2 billion in the Spring Hill Assembly plant to support production of Cadillac EVs. The facility is also expected to build under contract for Honda Motor Corporation their first luxury Electric Acura Crossover also on the Ultium platform.

