    2020 Silverado Brings Back Two Special Editions

      ...Midnight and Rally... 

    For 2020, Chevrolet is bringing back two popular special editions, Midnight and Rally.

    The off-road focused Midnight Edition (shown above) is offered on LT Trail Boss and Custom Trail Boss trims. It includes a 2-inch suspension lift, Z71 off-road package, skid plates, automatic locking rear differential, mono-tube off-road shocks, and 18-inch black painted wheels.  Completing the look is a set of red tow hooks, and duplicating the Trail Boss look, but in all black. The Custom Trail Boss Midnight Edition is available with either a 5.3L V-8 engine with six-speed automatic transmission or 6.2L V-8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission. The LT Trail Boss Midnight Edition comes exclusively with 6.2L V-8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission with 420 horsepower and 460 lb.-ft. of torque.

    2020-Chevrolet-Silverado-Rally-Edition-110.jpgThe street focused Rally Edition (right) is offered on the Custom and RST trims and features a sporty look, available in Black, Red Hot, Silver Ice Metallic or Summit White exterior paint. The street-focused edition includes a body-colored grille, black Rally stripes on the hood and tailgate, black Chevrolet tailgate lettering, black badging, black Bowties, black exhaust tip(s) and black assist steps.

    The Custom Rally Edition features 20-inch black painted wheels and the 2.7L Turbo engine mated with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The RST Rally Edition includes 22-inch black painted wheels and offers choice in powertrains: a 2.7L Turbo with 8-speed automatic transmission, a 5.3L V-8 with 8-speed automatic transmission or a 6.2L V-8 with 10-speed automatic transmission.

    Source and Images: Chevrolet Media

    dfelt

    That is the best looking Chevrolet version of that ugly mug truck yet.

    Would have won over more people if they had offered these packages from the start rather than the ugly Chromed versions.

    balthazar

    Its quite basically the RST package, visually. I’d like to see a ‘street’ package with a 2” lowering kit.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    Its quite basically the RST package, visually. I’d like to see a ‘street’ package with a 2” lowering kit.

    So an SS package. That would be cool.

    balthazar

    Yeah- that'd be cool, but really I want a suspension option ala cart, like cab or bed sizes. SH (standard Height), LH (lowered height) or RH (raised height)- that sort of thing. A complete package SS would be $60K to start.

