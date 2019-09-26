2020 Silverado Brings Back Two Special Editions

For 2020, Chevrolet is bringing back two popular special editions, Midnight and Rally.

The off-road focused Midnight Edition (shown above) is offered on LT Trail Boss and Custom Trail Boss trims. It includes a 2-inch suspension lift, Z71 off-road package, skid plates, automatic locking rear differential, mono-tube off-road shocks, and 18-inch black painted wheels. Completing the look is a set of red tow hooks, and duplicating the Trail Boss look, but in all black. The Custom Trail Boss Midnight Edition is available with either a 5.3L V-8 engine with six-speed automatic transmission or 6.2L V-8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission. The LT Trail Boss Midnight Edition comes exclusively with 6.2L V-8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission with 420 horsepower and 460 lb.-ft. of torque.

The street focused Rally Edition (right) is offered on the Custom and RST trims and features a sporty look, available in Black, Red Hot, Silver Ice Metallic or Summit White exterior paint. The street-focused edition includes a body-colored grille, black Rally stripes on the hood and tailgate, black Chevrolet tailgate lettering, black badging, black Bowties, black exhaust tip(s) and black assist steps.

The Custom Rally Edition features 20-inch black painted wheels and the 2.7L Turbo engine mated with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The RST Rally Edition includes 22-inch black painted wheels and offers choice in powertrains: a 2.7L Turbo with 8-speed automatic transmission, a 5.3L V-8 with 8-speed automatic transmission or a 6.2L V-8 with 10-speed automatic transmission.