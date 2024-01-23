2024 Chevrolet Traverse Price Rises Significantly

Chevy announced the pricing of the upcoming 2024 Traverse, and hold on to your wallets because it just got a lot more expensive to buy a big crossover from the bow tie brand. The 2024 Traverse will start at $39,995 for the base MSRP, an increase of $3,580 over the outgoing 2023 Chevy Traverse LS FWD.

What's new for that $3.5k? There is the massive new 17.7-inch infotainment screen, over 10" larger diagonally than the prior units. Plus, there is more power from the 2.5-liter inline-4 with 315 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, a slight increase over the 310 horsepower of the old V6, but a significant boost over the V6's 266 lb-ft of torque. There was a gear dropped as the 9-speed drops to an 8-speed unit, but with the extra torque, we doubt owners will notice.

At the top end of the lineup, Chevy has phased out the High Country and Premier trims, instead offering the off-roading Z71 trim and a sport-oriented RS model. A first for the Traverse, the $47,795 Z71 trim isn't just an appearance package and adds actual off-roading capability with a 1-inch increase in ground clearance, a widened track, off-road dampers, all-terrain tires, aluminum skid plate, Terrain Mode control, Hill Descent control, and a twin-clutch all-wheel drive system.

The tippy top of the range is the RS, starting at $55,595 and getting practically all of the options from the lower trims, it also sports 22-inch wheels, a firmer sports suspension, blacked-out exterior trim, a flat bottom steering wheel, and standard one-touch folding second row and power-folding thirst row seating.

The Traverse has always been one of the largest cargo capacity crossovers available on the market and that continues to be true with a 98 cubic-foot max cargo capacity.

If you like the current model better, it will live on for a while as the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse Limited.

The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse will be built at GM's Lansing Delta Township plant in Michigan and will go on sale early this year.