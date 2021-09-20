Chevrolet Bolt EV Battery Production Resumes

GM's comprehensive action plan was outlined today to ensure customers can safely and confidently drive, charge and park their Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV. Including both hardware and software remedies this action plan will be put into immediate effect.

The bullet list of the action plan:

LG battery cell and module production resumes with updated manufacturing processes

Battery Module replacements to begin in October

GM to introduce new advanced diagnostics software.

LG plants in Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan have resumed production with added capacity to provide more cells to GM. The new battery modules will begin shipping to dealers in mid-October focusing on taking care of the existing customers first, then dealers and finally getting production back up and running.

To quote GM press release on the root cause:

The root cause of the rare circumstances that could cause a battery fire is two manufacturing defects known as a torn anode and a folded separator, both of which need to be present in the same battery cell.



LG has implemented new manufacturing processes and has worked with GM to review and enhance its quality assurance programs to provide confidence in its batteries moving forward. LG will institute these new processes in other facilities that will provide cells to GM in the future.

GM upon replacing the battery packs, these battery packs will have an 8 year/100,000 mile warranty or 8 year/160,000 KM limited warranty.

GM will within approximately 60 days will launch a new advanced diagnostic software package that will increase the available battery charging parameters over existing guidance. This software will be a dealer installed diagnostic software package.

Customers can call the Chevrolet EV Concierge 1-833-EVCHEVY Monday thru Friday 8am to Midnight, Saturday & Sunday Noon to 9pm, or can visit www.chevy.com/boltevrecall and customers can also contact their local Chevrolet EV dealer if they choose.

Chevrolet Bolt EV Battery Production Resumes (gm.com)

Chevrolet Pressroom - United States - Images (gm.com)