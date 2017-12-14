Last night, a member of the Corvette Forum posted CAD images of what is purported to be the mid-engine Corvette. Those images would disappear later in the night, but not before someone saved them and uploaded them to imgur.

Judging by the quality of images, we're guessing someone used their smartphone to take pictures of a computer screen. The images show off the engine and what looks like to be the sub structure. One of the members on the site, firebirdfan has an excellent breakdown of the images. Here are some of the more interesting details.

No more transverse leaf spring, replaced by coils.

Fancy shocks (can't really tell if they are magnetorheological or spool-valve)

Engine appears to be an LT1 (no forced induction)

A beefy transaxle (firebirdfan believes it could be for the automatic)

The question arises of whether these images are the real deal or not. We're somewhat doubtful they could be fake considering how much effort would need to put in to create drawings like this. But they could be an old design and Corvette engineers made some changes for the production model.

We'll keep you posted.

Source: Corvette Forum, 2

Image Credit: ZERV on Corvette Fourm via etbaumga on imgur