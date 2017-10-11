Spying: Mid-Engine Corvette Visits the McDonalds Drive-Thru

We've seen spy shots of the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette in the snow and at GM's proving grounds. Now, we have a set of spy shots of a mid-engine Corvette at a McDonalds' drive-thru.

The pictures were captured by a Motor Trend reader in Cadillac, Michigan (northwest of Detroit). The test mule was undergoing some public road testing and it appears there was a current Corvette and what appears to be a Porsche 911. Despite the heavy amount of camouflage, you can make out some Corvette cues such as similar front-end styling as the current model and hood cutout. The double-bubble roof is present as is a set of new wheels that are presumed to be production ones.

We'll find out what Chevrolet has in store sometime next year.

Source: Motor Trend