  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    Walmart deploys Chevrolet BrightDrop electric vans to service 62 million households nationwide.

      Chevrolet BrightDrop 400 vans will roll out to Austin, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Northwest Arkansas, Orlando and San Francisco Bay area by the end of the year.

    Walmart is making one of the largest InHome delivery services changes of any company. By the end of 2024, the Chevrolet BrightDrop 400 electric van will be deployed in the Austin, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Northwest Arkansas, Orlando and San Francisco Bay delivery markets reducing the footprint of CO2 output as they increase the efficiency of their InHome delivery services from Walmart stores. This reduction in carbon emissions along with providing a safe, efficient and comfortable vehicle for delivery will improve the groceries delivery experience. 

    Those associates who have been trained and are already using the BrightDrop 400 vans have stated they are impressed with the 360-degree HD surround vision camera system, blind-zone steering assist, battery range, reliability and maneuverability. Walmart provided these takeaways from the initial pilot:

    • The vans easily navigated congested roads and dense neighborhoods. 
    • Automation features such as auto-closing doors boosted efficiency and improved the associate experience. 
    • The low-step ergonomic design allowed easy entrance and exit of the vehicles, allowing for swift and efficient last-mile deliveries. 

    From freezing cold to hot humid places, the BrightDrop delivered on a superior solution for real-world use over the pilot program that led to this massive roll out of delivery vans. The BrightDrop 400 are built at the Canada CAMI Assembly plant, built with advanced safety features for ultimate alertness, safety, low step-in height to ease of driver egress and a large info display allows each driver to have the ultimate driving experience with safe delivery of customers purchases.

    More details on the BrightDrop electric commercial mobility can be found here:  Chevrolet BrightDrop Website 

    G. David Felt
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    Great for Walmart and BrightDrop/GM. 

    I'd really like to see/read a review on an in-depth comparison of this versus the Rivian/Amazon delivery van. 

    That would be a great commercial comparison that would be nice to see. I did find this one video review where they compare Rivian, Chevrolet and Ford electric vans from their websites.

     

    ccap41
    26 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    That would be a great commercial comparison that would be nice to see. I did find this one video review where they compare Rivian, Chevrolet and Ford electric vans from their websites.

     

    Thanks! I must have missed that as I follow the TFL guys on YouTube. 

