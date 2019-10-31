Jump to content
    By Drew Dowdell

    Fiat Chrysler Posts Record Earning for Q3 2019

      ...Margin is at an all-time high also...

    Fiat Chrysler posted a record $2.3 billion in operating profit in North America for third quarter 2019. Must of that was attributed to maintaining a firm hold on costs and customers opting for higher-trim level vehicles.  Margin for the quarter in North America climbed to 10.6 percent, an all time high. Overall, North American revenue was flat at $21.3 billion and shipments down 11 percent.

    Globally, adjusted earnings rose 5 percent while revenue declined 1 percent.  Global shipments were also down 9 percent. 

    Even with all of that good news, one time charges added up to a $200 million loss, including $795 million for a settlement over the diesel scandal, and a $1.5 billion impairment charge from its European small-car lineup and the Alfa Romeo brand. 

    FCA announced earlier today their intention to merge with European manufacturer PSA. The combined companies would form the fourth largest automobile company in the world. 

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    Source: Automotive News

    dfelt

    Kill off Fiat and Alfa should have never been allowed to happen and they would be been profitable. Alfa was a stupid decision to bring it back from the grave as was bringing Fiat here to the US.

    Robert Hall

    I've seen maybe a 1/2 dozen Stelvios and 1/2 dozen Guilias around NE Ohio over the last few months...they are selling, albeit in small numbers..certainly distinctive looking. I hear they drive great..

