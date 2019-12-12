Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    UAW Approves New Contract With FCA

      ...finalizing negotiations with the big 2.5...

    The United Auto Workers membership has ratified the new four-year agreement with FCA.  The agreement covers 47,000 employees at FCA's manufacturing facilities and parts distribution centers. FCA will expand manufacturing in the US including a new assembly line in Detroit that will produce two new Jeep models as well as the next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee as well a some electrified models.

    The four year contract includes:

    • Signing bonus of $9,000 for full-time employees, $3,500 for temporary workers.
    • Full-time workers can now reach the top pay bracket in four years rather than the current eight.
    • FCA will create 7,900 jobs through 2023 which includes the 6,500 jobs already announced for a new plant in Detroit.
    • $9 Billion in U.S. manufacturing investments.
    • Dissolution of the jointly-run National Training Center, the focal point of a federal corruption investigation.
    • An increase in profit sharing from $800 per percent of N.A. profit margin to $900 per percent.
    • "In-progression" employees will now get the same healthcare as senior hourly employees.

    Source: FCA

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    riviera74
    4 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Yawn, the UAW has the Detroit auto companies bent over the table.

    Now the plan should be how to rid themselves of the UAW in 2024.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...