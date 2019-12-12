UAW Approves New Contract With FCA

The United Auto Workers membership has ratified the new four-year agreement with FCA. The agreement covers 47,000 employees at FCA's manufacturing facilities and parts distribution centers. FCA will expand manufacturing in the US including a new assembly line in Detroit that will produce two new Jeep models as well as the next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee as well a some electrified models.
The four year contract includes:
- Signing bonus of $9,000 for full-time employees, $3,500 for temporary workers.
- Full-time workers can now reach the top pay bracket in four years rather than the current eight.
- FCA will create 7,900 jobs through 2023 which includes the 6,500 jobs already announced for a new plant in Detroit.
- $9 Billion in U.S. manufacturing investments.
- Dissolution of the jointly-run National Training Center, the focal point of a federal corruption investigation.
- An increase in profit sharing from $800 per percent of N.A. profit margin to $900 per percent.
- "In-progression" employees will now get the same healthcare as senior hourly employees.
