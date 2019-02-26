FCA Expanding Michigan Production Capacity

Fiat-Chrysler announced a $4.5 billion investment today to build a new assembly plant in Detroit and add production at five existing facilities in Michigan. The move will increase capacity for Jeep, Ram, and Dodge Durango.

$1.6 billion will go to the Mack Avenue Engine complex to convert the site into a manufacturing facility for the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee and an all-new three-row full-size Jeep SUV. This will create 3,850 new jobs.

$900 million will go to Jefferson North for retooling and modernization for production of the Dodge Durango and next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee. This will create 1,100 jobs.

The investment into Warren Truck increases to $1.5 Billion for the production of the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, plus continued production of the Ram 1500 Classic. This will create 1,400 new jobs.

In addition to the plant investments, FCA has announced that future Jeep products will be electrified. All three facilities will be able to produce plug-in hybrid versions with fully electric model capability in the future.

The project is contingent on land acquisition near the Mack Avenue plant. FCA plans to move quickly and start construction on the new facility in late Q2 2019. When complete, the facility will be the first new vehicle assembly plant built in the City of Detroit since 1991. The Mack Ave I plant currently builds the 3.0, 3.2, and 3.6 liter Pentastar V6. That production will move to the Dundee Engine Plant.

The plan would bring around 6,500 total jobs to the region.

