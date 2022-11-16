Jump to content
  David

    David

    David

    David

    Dodge Speed Week 2022 in Review

      Two months ago, Dodge gave us a three-day Speed Week covering Current, Gateway and Next Gen Muscle, are they getting it right?

    The three-day Speed Week by Dodge in what they call the Dodge Garage started off by covering history of Dodge at Woodward.

    Dodge calls this the brotherhood of current muscle. Talking about the private parts supplier Direct Connection and the drag-inspired Challengers and Chargers that Dodge has started to build in a final celebration of the end of the ICE muscle cars. Customers get full creative freedom as Dodge makes all of their powertrains available for sale in conjunction with the rolling chassis for no more than $90,000.

    Full Bodies are available for only $8,000. Carbon Fiber body panels for those wanting to reduce weight on existing cars. They also have a full 1970 carbon fiber Charger, then a Challenger and Cuda will be done.

    Custom option now to buy a new Challenger, shipped to the 3rd party company to make it a convertible and then delivered to your dealer for pickup. Full Factory warranty on a Challenger Convertible.

    Per the Dodge Garage website:

    Each convertible from Drop Top Customs is hand built and unique - just like its owner. Drop the top to experience the roar of the engine, amplified by the open air.

    DETAILS:

    • The expedited dealer ordering option is available NOW for 2022 Challenger R/T, R/T Scat Pack and all Challenger SRT® models for $25,999 (final pricing negotiated and confirmed with your dealer)
    • Will be available for 2023 Challenger models
    • Precision cut to maintain the legendary lines of the Dodge Challenger
    • Fully hydraulic, retractable, canvas top with structural reinforcements
    • Power quarter windows
    • Padded roof
    • Heated glass rear window
    • Designed in Florida by Jeff Moran of Drop Top Customs
    • Visit Drop Top Customs at the link below for additional ordering options and warranty information.

    Visit your local Dodge dealership to configure and order your dream Droptop Challenger aftermarket convertible modification by Drop Top Customs today.

    Hellcat is back for the final 2023 calendar year is the Durango Hellcat. Available for those who want one.

    L body Hemi Challengers and Chargers will roll off the assembly plant and will end production December 2023, All orders will be accepted but are expected to close as they get close to maximum production.

    Final year has full production of their hottest colors sold, B5 Blue, Plum Crazy Purple, Sublime Green and Destroyer Gray as just a few of the 14 colors that are available.

    Special editions of 6 Unique Buzz Models will be released. They will be built to Dodge choice and shipped to the top 10% dealerships that will get these special Unique Buzz Models.

    A seventh auto is undercover with a license plate of "1FAST29" that is that was supposed to be revealed at SEMA 2022, but was kept under wraps due to testing problems that are now believed to be fixed and a Q1 2023 will show off what is expected to be a very limited production of a Dodge Challenger that could top the most horsepower and fastest time ever in 0 to 60. This is according to the following website: Engine Failures in Testing Delay the Special Dodge Challenger SEMA Debut – Stellpower

    If someone is wanting more information on Dodge and what they are doing outside of the retail sales area, follow here;

    Dodge Garage.

    Now Speed Week Day 2, Gateway Muscle. What is Gateway Muscle according to Dodge? More importantly, what is Growing the Hive? Is this Hornet Madness of the past modernized for today?

    Yes, Dodge Hornet, the Million plus buyers of Compact CUVs with an expected 48% growth in this segment. Dodge is going after the Performance and Attitude of this segment.

    Generation Z is the youngest demographic in the industry that wants performance, style and cost effectiveness for a lifestyle auto that allows the buyers to stand out with a Hornet GT. Industry Quickest, Fastest & Most-Powerful UV under $30,000 dollars.

    • 265+ horsepower
    • 295 lb-ft of torque
    • Standard AWD with Torque Vectoring on all models
    • Electronic Limited Slip Differential
    • Koni High Performance Suspension
    • Best in Class Handling
      • 0 to 60 in 6.5 seconds
    • First Price Class in its segment (Entry Level)
    • Driver Centric cockpit
      • 12.3-inch TFT Cluster
      • 10.25-inch Screen
      • UConnect 5 Radio
      • Adaptive Cruise Control
      • Lane keep assist
      • Blind Spot Monitoring
      • 7 Airbags
    • Options
      • Track Pack
        • 20-inch Wheels
        • Brembo Brakes
        • Dual Stage Suspension
        • Alcantara Sport Seats
        • Aluminum Interior Accents
      • Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
        • 465 watts of power 
        • 14 speakers
        • subwoofer

    Hornet RT is the first PHEV for the Dodge brand. 1.3L Turbo PHEV

    • 285 HP
    • 383 lb-ft of torque
    • 30+ miles of electric range on a 15.5 kWh lithium-ion battery
    • 75 MPGe
    • PowerShot Push to Pass system
      • Adds 25hp and reduces zero to 60 by a full second
      • Can be repeated after a 15-second cool down period

    Hornet GLH is the topline version of the Hornet lineup. GLH last was in production in 1990.

    • Has all the features of the other Hornet versions plus lowering kit from Dodge Direct Connection and other go-fast goodies.
    • Dodge says it is more than double two of the Shelby 1990 GLH autos that had come back.

    The Hornet is Dodges answer to what they had with the Neon family lineup that topped out with the SRT4.

    • Available in seven exterior colors
      • Acapulco Gold
      • Blu Bayou
      • Blue Steele
      • Gray Cray
      • Hot Tamale
      • Q Ball
      • 8 Ball

    Full details on the Dodge Hornet can be read here at the press release.

    Direct Connection Delivers Segment-exclusive Factory-backed Performance Upgrades for All-new 2023 Dodge Hornet

    • Direct Connection factory-backed performance parts from Dodge, available through Dodge Power Brokers dealers, give enthusiasts the keys to boost power of the already formidable Dodge Hornet
    • Dodge Hornet GT GLH, displayed during the Hornet global reveal at the M1 Concourse, showcases available Direct Connection upgrades to enhance the performance of the Hornet
    • Direct Connection stage kits for Dodge Hornet will offer factory-tuned, 50-state-legal engine calibrations
    • Additional Direct Connection parts available to give Hornet a lower, louder and bolder performance and appearance
    • Direct Connection Modern Performance parts installed by a Dodge Power Brokers dealer have the added benefit of maintaining the balance of the three-year/36,000-mile vehicle warranty
    • Direct Connection parts for the Hornet will be available for online purchase through the nearest Dodge Power Brokers dealer at DCPerformance.com
    • All-new 2023 Dodge Hornet will open for orders on August 17, with the Hornet GT reaching dealers in December 2022 and the Hornet R/T arriving in Spring 2023
    • For complete information on Dodge and the brand's Never Lift plan, which provides a 24-month road map to Dodge's performance future, visit Dodge.com and DodgeGarage.com

    We now move to Speed Weekday 3 Next Gen Muscle, yes, we all have heard the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept was previewed.

    Interesting is that Dodge stated in this day's video that Trucks and SUVs outsell cars 4:1 currently and are expected to continue to grow.

    Head of Dodge brand is a funny guy in stating that people buying UVs are those that tend to drive practical UVs to haul their Canoes and make their own trail mix. They did say that as of that morning roughly 12hrs later over 18,000 orders have been placed for the Dodge Hornet.

    Dodge is committed to Muscle Cars for Ever. Today's V8 are at the same point of 1972.

    10:25 in the Speed Week video below is where you will see them drive out the Electric Charger. 

    I will have to say, I know they have patented the sound of this EV, I wonder how many will really like it.

    This Banshee is 25% more aerodynamic than the banned Daytona Charger from the 70's.

    Dodge is committed to the visceral experience of a traditional Dodge Muscle car in both sound and feel for the EV generation.

    The Dodge Charger will have three power levels and an additional 9 performance levels available from Dodge Direct Connect system.

    Dodge will have various modes that can be enabled based on the type of driving one wants, here is just a sampling of these drive modes:

    • Slam Mode
    • Drift Mode
    • Drag Mode
    • Donut Mode

    For some, this change in 2023 being the end of the ICE Charger and Challenger is the end of real autos. Yet for some it is the beginning of something new, something different and something green.

    Weather you love hybrids and electrification or not, change is the one inevitable thing that will happen, and it is here today and coming over the next eight years. 

    For those that feel they are losing out on eventually owning a Hellcat, Demo, etc. Easy, build your own by getting a Roller Chassis and a Hellcat crate motor and finish building it yourself. Dodge Direct Connections is making sure there will be a long road ahead for ICE Muscle Car enthusiast. 

    For Dodge, they believe they are delivering!

