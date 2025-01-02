Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    EV Batteries Lasting Longer Than Expected, Stanford says

      All the worry about how long an electric vehicle battery might last might be for nothing.

    A commonly held perception about lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and hybrids may not be true according to a Stanford University study that shows the batteries lasting longer than earlier lab tests had shown.

    In a paper published on December 9th, researchers from the SLAC-Stanford Battery Center and the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory monitored differences in battery health when the batteries were subjected to two types of battery charge and discharge cycled. 

    2024-silverado-ev-wt-208.jpg

    The most commonly used method of lab testing batteries involves charging and discharging the batteries using a constant current. Another more involved test, called Dynamic Cycling, mimics real-world activity more closely with surges in use followed by rest and regeneration cycles. 

    The researchers found that the batteries subjected to the dynamic cycle test fared better in in health metrics such as the degradation of electrodes and lithium.

    The team tested four charge-discharge patterns to 92 sample batteries over two years and found that the closer to real world use the pattern was, the better the health results of the battery at the end of the test with up to a 40 percent improvement over the standard test.

    3133-GenesisElectrifiedG80.jpg

    The results were unexpected because the researchers thought rapid changes in charge-discharge in the dynamic cycling test would cause faster degradation of the battery components. 

    Fear of expensive battery replacement costs had impacted the adoption of electric vehicles despite the likelihood that they will last 12 years or more.

    • Oh Yeah! 1
    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    G. David Felt

    This is awesome news showing that the R&D into EVs is far stronger and better than ICE supporters have stated. 12yrs for a battery pack is on par with the life of an ICE engine. 

    That stated, it would imply to me that like any auto, ice or EV, if taken care of they will last a much longer time than many expect.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, G. David Felt said:

    This is awesome news showing that the R&D into EVs is far stronger and better than ICE supporters have stated. 12yrs for a battery pack is on par with the life of an ICE engine. 

    That stated, it would imply to me that like any auto, ice or EV, if taken care of they will last a much longer time than many expect.

    Even though some degradation is expected, with ranges as high as they are getting these days, it's not really going to affect your day-to-day life if you're charging at home each night. A newer EV with a 320 mile range from the factory will still get 265 miles of range if the battery degrades to 80% after 12 years.  That's still a longer range than some base model Tesla Model-3s

