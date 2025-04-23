All-New 2026 Lexus ES Gets Electrification On All Models

Lexus has unveiled the all-new 2026 ES at the Shanghai International Auto Show, marking the eighth generation of their legendary luxury sedan. The eighth-generation ES offers electrification across all models.

Built on a redesigned TNGA GA-K platform, the new ES was developed specifically to handle both hybrid and battery-electric powertrain. Standard and offered either in front- or all-wheel drive, the ES350h features a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder hybrid paired with a CVT. Horsepower numbers weren't in the press release, but a similar setup in the Toyota Crown produces 236-hp through a CVT. For electric vehicle shoppers, the ES will come in two flavors, an ES350e with front-wheel drive or a more powerful ES500e with all-wheel drive. Range for the ES350e is estimated at 300 miles, but Lexus did not release range numbers for the ES500e yet.

Lexus upgraded the rear suspension to a new multi-link design that enhances power delivery and handling while the front suspension remains a MacPherson strut design. Overall, the body structure rigidity, already an ES strong point, has been further enhanced to reduce body vibrations and noise.

The largest departure for the new ES is the screen-centered interior. A 14-inch floating touchscreen dominates the center of the dash much like most other EV brand these days. The Lexus Interface Multimedia system gets an upgrade to the latest version of the software and includes standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For the first time in North America, the ES is offered with an Executive Package on the FWD ES350e Luxury Trim and includes a more spacious rear passenger experience, reclining rear seats, passenger side ottoman, rear outboard massaging seats, and rear seat head and ventilation.

The 2026 ES is the second of three new Lexus BEV models scheduled to be released by this time next year. It will go on sale in 2026.