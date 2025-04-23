Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    All-New 2026 Lexus ES Gets Electrification On All Models

      Lexus adds more electrification to one of its most well-known models.

    2026 Lexus ES500e Luxury - FrontLexus has unveiled the all-new 2026 ES at the Shanghai International Auto Show, marking the eighth generation of their legendary luxury sedan. The eighth-generation ES offers electrification across all models. 

    Built on a redesigned TNGA GA-K platform, the new ES was developed specifically to handle both hybrid and battery-electric powertrain. Standard and offered either in front- or all-wheel drive, the ES350h features a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder hybrid paired with a CVT. Horsepower numbers weren't in the press release, but a similar setup in the Toyota Crown produces 236-hp through a CVT. For electric vehicle shoppers, the ES will come in two flavors, an ES350e with front-wheel drive or a more powerful ES500e with all-wheel drive.  Range for the ES350e is estimated at 300 miles, but Lexus did not release range numbers for the ES500e yet.

    Lexus upgraded the rear suspension to a new multi-link design that enhances power delivery and handling while the front suspension remains a MacPherson strut design. Overall, the body structure rigidity, already an ES strong point, has been further enhanced to reduce body vibrations and noise.

    2026 Lexus ES500e - InteriorThe largest departure for the new ES is the screen-centered interior.  A 14-inch floating touchscreen dominates the center of the dash much like most other EV brand these days. The Lexus Interface Multimedia system gets an upgrade to the latest version of the software and includes standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

    For the first time in North America, the ES is offered with an Executive Package on the FWD ES350e Luxury Trim and includes a more spacious rear passenger experience, reclining rear seats, passenger side ottoman, rear outboard massaging seats, and rear seat head and ventilation.

    The 2026 ES is the second of three new Lexus BEV models scheduled to be released by this time next year. It will go on sale in 2026.

     

     

    2026 Lexus ES500e - Rear

     

    2026 Lexus ES Specs.png

    smk4565

    This thing is huge, I don't know why it is so big.  Unless they plan to kill off the LS, which they say they are not doing.

    The interior looks too sparse and boring.  Good that they did hybrid and full EV.  

    Looks too much like the Camry, and the moldings on the doors look weird.  I am so sick of plastic moldings tacked on doors, why can't car companies just make a metal door without cladding and molding all over it like a 1990s Pontiac.

    G. David Felt
    Paolino said:

    202.3" long?!

    Good Point, my 2006 Escalade ESV is 198.9 inches long, so round up to 199 inches and it fits in my garage, but the house was built in 1962. It cannot fit in my sister's newer house from 2007, so I cannot see how these even longer new EVs are going to fit in a modern garage unless they feel everyone will just park outside.

    WOW, parking lots that have small parking spots are going to be super tight with this car. Super long but not super wide as it is 4 inches shorter width than my Escalade. 

    That is weird, long and skinny? Tacky overall and does NOT say luxury to me. 

    Totally agree with @smk4565 that those plastic lines on the outside of the doors is TERRIBLE.

     

    Paolino

    Lexus, year after year, styles in ways that make me wonder how people are buying them. Each generation gets a little uglier. At one point I really liked their designs (although I tend to prefer conservative designs).

    I'm not quite sure what's going on with the doors... is that like a combination of woodgrain and plastic? Different types of woodgrain? Like the exteriors, the interiors of this and the current generation lost me...

    smk4565
    Paolino said:

    Lexus, year after year, styles in ways that make me wonder how people are buying them. Each generation gets a little uglier. At one point I really liked their designs (although I tend to prefer conservative designs).

    I'm not quite sure what's going on with the doors... is that like a combination of woodgrain and plastic? Different types of woodgrain? Like the exteriors, the interiors of this and the current generation lost me...

    And yet they are selling.  I don't get how their sales keep going up.  Although they did well on the new GX and the TX fills that 3 row SUV void that they had been missing, so maybe just getting into those 2 segments boosted sales.  

    surreal1272
    G. David Felt said:

    🤢 Kinda feel it has a Snowplow face that only a mother could love.

    Terrible style imho

    Your "honest" (while loving the look of the Kia van) opinion lol. Beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder.

    surreal1272
    G. David Felt said:

    Good Point, my 2006 Escalade ESV is 198.9 inches long, so round up to 199 inches

    Ummm, what? How do you undershoot the measurement of YOUR OWN SUV by almost two feet in length? Exactly how drunk does one have to be to believe that a mid-size overdressed Camry is longer than an overdressed Suburban from 2006? Help it make sense.

    image.thumb.png.c1787a30729d0d253d350ce8828f2bcd.png

    Paolino said:

    Lexus, year after year, styles in ways that make me wonder how people are buying them. Each generation gets a little uglier. At one point I really liked their designs (although I tend to prefer conservative designs).

    I'm not quite sure what's going on with the doors... is that like a combination of woodgrain and plastic? Different types of woodgrain? Like the exteriors, the interiors of this and the current generation lost me...

    Agree. I've seen the higher trims of this (online, of course) and while the interior colors in those are better than what's pictured here, the overall look from the outside to the inside is a mix bag, at best. 

    ccap41
    surreal1272 said:

    Your "honest" (while loving the look of the Kia van) opinion lol. Beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder.

    The same 6' 6" person who could "honestly" fit comfortably in the back seat of a Bolt but was cramped in a CX-9. 

    Paolino said:

    Lexus, year after year, styles in ways that make me wonder how people are buying them.

    I'm not much of a Lexus fan, but the new GX is freakin GREAT looking. 

    G. David Felt
    surreal1272 said:

    Ummm, what? How do you undershoot the measurement of YOUR OWN SUV by almost two feet in length? Exactly how drunk does one have to be to believe that a mid-size overdressed Camry is longer than an overdressed Suburban from 2006? Help it make sense.

    image.thumb.png.c1787a30729d0d253d350ce8828f2bcd.png

    Agree. I've seen the higher trims of this (online, of course) and while the interior colors in those are better than what's pictured here, the overall look from the outside to the inside is a mix bag, at best. 

    Doh, Yup, my bad, I was fast looking at the spec and see I looked at the regular. Good catch.

    ccap41 said:

    The same 6' 6" person who could "honestly" fit comfortably in the back seat of a Bolt but was cramped in a CX-9. 

    I'm not much of a Lexus fan, but the new GX is freakin GREAT looking. 

    CX-9 is still cramped on the Komodo dragon bang your head getting in and the way they design the seats. It is Cramped.

    This is also why I have not bought a newer Escalade as GM changed the way the seats work and they are cramped also as the seats do not go down and back as far as they do in my 2006 Escalade.

    Course with no support for AA / AP it is dead on arrival for all GM EVs.

    In regards to the 2026 Lexus GX, better as they have de-emphasized the Predator Mouth grill, but still this is Ugly to me.

    2025-04-24_07-51-43.PNG

    Paolino

    I saw some other pictures of the interior, and although I still don't like the style, it was nice to see some different color options, like a light green leather.

    smk4565
      Lexus News: All-New 2026 Lexus ES Gets Electrification On All Models
By smk4565

      By smk4565 · Posted

      The Toyota version looks better than the Lexus version.  And they should call it Avalon, instead of bz7.
    G. David Felt
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By G. David Felt · Posted

      If I was rich with extra cash I would have shorted Tesla stock back at the start of Idiot47 having taken office and Black Maga Puppet Master Musk having done the stupidity he is doing. At this point, I do not see Tesla recovering and the market is not really recovering either. I suspect it would take forensic accounting review of Tesla, but I think Fraud has already happened in many ways, just look at the GPU issue thing and the movement of them to his AI project. Things are moved around, does not seem to be any paper trail or transparency of the business. Manipulation all for his own personal interest. If the Tesla Cyber Truck was the winner Musk promised, then the 800V system and the style would be selling over and over without the thousands sitting around and the idling of the assembly line. If Tesla was truly leading the auto industry, then the New Y would be on 800V and not still running on a 400V system. Other auto companies, especially in China have far exceeded Tesla now. Tesla is becoming irrelevant. Their biggest plus is their supercharger stations, the rest of their auto line is pathetic.
    G. David Felt
      Lexus News: All-New 2026 Lexus ES Gets Electrification On All Models
By G. David Felt

      By G. David Felt · Posted

      So we have not posted a story on the Toyota version of this same EV, Toyota bZ7 which I personally think is way better looking and is even better looking than the Tesla S. Thoughts? @Paolino @ccap41 @smk4565 @surreal1272 @A Horse With No Name @oldshurst442 @Drew Dowdell Toyota bZ7 Toyota full bZ family of EVs
    ccap41
      Random Thoughts Thread
By ccap41

      By ccap41 · Posted

      So you're predicting they will attempt to commit fraud..? What an asinine prediction for a company, just because you don't like the CEO. If you honestly believe this, why aren't you shorting the stock? Or, you don't actually believe what you're saying.  I'm sure there are dozens and dozens of crappy, trashy, classless, and idiotic CEOs out there. You just don't know about them because you're not looking for them. 
    A Horse With No Name
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By A Horse With No Name · Posted

