Ferrari's New CEO Reveals Plans Through 2022

Ferrari held their annual Capital Markets Day where the company provided details about their plans through 2022.

CEO Louis Camilleri revealed a roadmap that is similar to what former CEO Sergio Marchionne presented previously. 15 new models are expected to launch by 2022 and that will include a new SUV called Purosangue. However, Camilleri has pushed back the launch from 2020 to 2022 to "get it perfect." There will also be a new mid-engine model that may serve as Ferrari's performance flagship as it is said to be quicker than the La Ferrari.

Ferrari is also expanding its hybrid offerings, planning to offer 60 percent of its total production with a hybrid engine by 2022. This will include a new V6 with turbocharging.

Camilleri has also pulled back on Marchionne's earnings target of 2 billion euros to a range of 1.8 to 2 billion by 2022.

"This is an ambitious plan, but a doable one based on a concrete, detailed framework," said Camilleri.

Source: Bloomberg