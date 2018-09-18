Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Ferrari's New CEO Reveals Plans Through 2022

      15 new models including a new SUV are in the pipeline

    Ferrari held their annual Capital Markets Day where the company provided details about their plans through 2022.

    CEO Louis Camilleri revealed a roadmap that is similar to what former CEO Sergio Marchionne presented previously. 15 new models are expected to launch by 2022 and that will include a new SUV called Purosangue. However, Camilleri has pushed back the launch from 2020 to 2022 to "get it perfect." There will also be a new mid-engine model that may serve as Ferrari's performance flagship as it is said to be quicker than the La Ferrari.

    Ferrari is also expanding its hybrid offerings, planning to offer 60 percent of its total production with a hybrid engine by 2022. This will include a new V6 with turbocharging.

    Camilleri has also pulled back on Marchionne's earnings target of 2 billion euros to a range of 1.8 to 2 billion by 2022.

    "This is an ambitious plan, but a doable one based on a concrete, detailed framework," said Camilleri.

    Source: Bloomberg


    Go to articles Ferrari

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Interesting to see what changes on the SUV. The cars I could care less about, though I am happy to see them go the Hybrid route.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Of course they are making an SUV.  They could probably make 2 of them.  

    The V6 is going to be the Alfa Romeo with a hybrid electric motor I assume, that has been rumored for a while with 600 hp.  

    Mercedes is throwing down the gauntlet with their hyper car so will be interesting to see how Ferrari responds.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept