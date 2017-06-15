  • Sign in to follow this  
    FCA Could Be Waiting Awhile For EcoDiesel Fix To Be Approved

    By William Maley

      • It might be awhile before FCA can install an update on their EcoDiesel models

    Last month, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced that it had submitted certification paperwork for the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 EcoDiesel. The 2017 models come with new software that should hopefully get the approval of the EPA and be installed on older models. But at a court hearing yesterday, the brakes were put on FCA's hopes of a quick approval.

    Leigh Rende, a Justice Department lawyer, said at a hearing in San Francisco federal court hearing "there is uncertainty" about whether the fix will be approved by the EPA.

    "It could be weeks or months away. This is really a technical decision," said Rende.

    FCA's lawyer Robert Giuffra told the court the company is optimistic that regulators will approve the proposed fix for the 2017 models, which in turn would be installed on 2014 to 2016 EcoDiesel models.

    As we reported last month, the Justice Department sued FCA for using “defeat device” on 104,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 EcoDiesel models built between 2014 to 2016.

    Source: Reuters


    daves87rs
    10 hours ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    This will be expensive, as there will be huge fines to pay.  VW had the money for this, FCA does not.

    They will have to do whatever it takes....

    Also wonder if they will fine them as hard as VW. If so, I smell a fire sale.....

