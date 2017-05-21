FCA Submits Application To Certify 2017 MY Diesels, Features Updated Software

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is hoping to get back in the good graces of the EPA after it was alleged the company violated diesel emission standards by failing to disclose eight different software programs used on the 3.0L EcoDiesel V6.

On Friday, FCA announced that it had submitted a diesel emissions certification application for the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500. These models feature new emissions control software that should hopefully get them approved. FCA says if the 2017 models get the green light, it will update 2014-2016 models with the updated software.

"The filing is the result of many months of close collaboration between FCA US and EPA and CARB, including extensive testing of the vehicles, to clarify issues related to the Company’s emissions control technology. With the permission of EPA and CARB, FCA US intends to install the same modified emissions software in 2014-2016 MY Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles. FCA US believes this will address the agencies’ concerns regarding the emissions software calibrations in those vehicles," the company said in a statement.

"FCA US also believes that these actions should help facilitate a prompt resolution to ongoing discussions with the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and other governmental agencies."

FCA better hope so as there is the possibility of a lawsuit from the U.S. Justice Department over the alleged emission violations.

Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

