Rumorpile: Department of Justice Opens Investigation Into FCA Over Emission Violations

A day after the EPA announced an investigation into possible emission violations with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' 3.0L EcoDiesel V6, the Department of Justice has now opened its own investigation.

Bloomberg has learned from sources that the U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into FCA's possible violations of the Clean Air Act. As we reported yesterday, the EPA said FCA did not disclose eight different software programs used on the 3.0L EcoDiesel V6. In lab tests, the engine used in the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 exceeded more emissions when driven at high speeds or for extended periods.

We should note this isn't the only investigation being done by the DOJ into FCA. Last year, the DOJ started investigating the company over possible fraud for inflating sales numbers.

FCA did not respond when asked by Bloomberg for a comment. A DOJ spokesman declined to comment.

Source: Bloomberg