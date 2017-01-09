  • Sign in to follow this  
    Rumorpile: Department of Justice Opens Investigation Into FCA Over Emission Violations

    By William Maley

      • Department of Justice opens another investigation into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

    A day after the EPA announced an investigation into possible emission violations with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' 3.0L EcoDiesel V6, the Department of Justice has now opened its own investigation.

    Bloomberg has learned from sources that the U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into FCA's possible violations of the Clean Air Act. As we reported yesterday, the EPA said FCA did not disclose eight different software programs used on the 3.0L EcoDiesel V6. In lab tests, the engine used in the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 exceeded more emissions when driven at high speeds or for extended periods.

    We should note this isn't the only investigation being done by the DOJ into FCA. Last year, the DOJ started investigating the company over possible fraud for inflating sales numbers.

    FCA did not respond when asked by Bloomberg for a comment. A DOJ spokesman declined to comment.

    Source: Bloomberg

    hyperv6

    Actually the Democrats and Obama have tried to freeze the EPA regulations to where it will be difficult to change things fast if at all from 2022-2025. 

     

    daves87rs

    Not sure how much damage can be done here...FCA doesn't pump them out like VW did....so I don't expect anything major......though I am betting on a nice fine though...

