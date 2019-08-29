Jump to content
    2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid Mileage Rated

      ...about what you'd expect from a big crossover...

    The Ford Explorer hybrid got its EPA ratings finally. They're an improvement over the base 2.3 liter 4-cylinder delivering 27 city, 29 highway, 28 combined for the most efficient RWD model. That is an improvement of 6 mpg for city and 4 mpg combined. The AWD model comes in a bit lower at 23 city, 26 highway, and 25 combined. Unlike the Lincoln Aviator GT, the Ford Explorer Hybrid is not a plug-in model. 

    Powered by a 3.3 liter V6 plus the electrified drive train, the Explorer hybrid has a lot more power than the 4-cylinder with 318 horsepower and 322 lb-ft of torque. It comes with the same 10-speed automatic that all Explorers come with. Compared to the 2.3 liter turbo with 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, we expect the Hybrid to feel faster and more refined due to the extra torque at the low end from the electric motor. 

    The Explorer Hybrid has more power and torque than its only direct competition, the Toyota Highlander Hybrid.  The Highlander does slightly better in fuel economy, but comes up 1,500 lbs short in towing capacity, though the next generation Highland Hybrid is supposed to get 34 mpg in front-wheel drive form.

    The Explorer Hybrid is available as a Limited trim model and starts at $51,780 after delivery charge, a $3,555 increase over an equivalent Limited trim. 

     

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Robert Hall
    1 minute ago, dfelt said:

    Will be interesting to see if it still has the cheap interior of the current Explorer. 

    Can't imagine they would change the interior, this is an electronics and dirty bits change.

    Drew Dowdell
    5 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Can't imagine they would change the interior, this is an electronics and dirty bits change.

    This.

    smk4565

    Seems like a good number, high 20s for a big crossover is good.  And also 28 mpg combined is at least 10 better than the Crow Vics the cops were driving around 10 years ago, and I imagine cops will like this engine.

    regfootball
    7 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Will be interesting to see if it still has the cheap interior of the current Explorer. 

    It’s cheap but not egregious

    Some of these higher mpg suvs don’t have much spread between city and highway ratings. 

