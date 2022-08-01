A Tremor comes to the 2023 Ford Maverick

Ford today revealed the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor, a new version of the immensely popular Maverick with new off-road capability. The Tremor package is available on XLT or Lariat series trucks and comes standard with the 2.0-liter Ecoboost 4-cylinder producing 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. Building on the existing FX4 package, the all-wheel drive system is new to Maverick and features a twin-clutch system and rear differential lock that can divert all rear axle torque to one side or the other. Drivers can choose from five selectable modes, pavement, sand, snow, mud, and tow.

Also included for off-roading is Trail Control which is like cruise control for trails. Maverick gains a 1" lift, along with unique front and rear shocks and springs, upgraded half-shafts, and a transmission cooler.

On the styling front, Maverick Tremor comes with a new grille finish, blacked out Ford logos, headlamps and tail lamps. The front tow hooks get an orange finish along with matching orange accents on unique 17" anodized gray wheels shod with all-terrain tires. Also added is a new lower front fascia with a more aggressive approach angle and steel skid plates.

Inside, the only interior color is Black Onyx with various pieces decorated with Tremor Orange.

For those who want to really complete the look, there is the Tremor appearance package with a Carbon-gray roof and mirror caps, and black graphics on the hood and lower body.

The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor package costs $2,995 with an optional additional $1,495 for the Tremor Appearance packages.

Customers will be able to place orders for the 2024 Ford Maverick Tremor in early September and production begins later in Fall of 2022.