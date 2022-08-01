Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    A Tremor comes to the 2023 Ford Maverick

      A new off-road package for the Maverick lineup

    2023 Maverick Tremor_03.webpFord today revealed the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor, a new version of the immensely popular Maverick with new off-road capability.  The Tremor package is available on XLT or Lariat series trucks and comes standard with the 2.0-liter Ecoboost 4-cylinder producing 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque.  Building on the existing FX4 package, the all-wheel drive system is new to Maverick and features a twin-clutch system and rear differential lock that can divert all rear axle torque to one side or the other.  Drivers can choose from five selectable modes, pavement, sand, snow, mud, and tow.

    Also included for off-roading is Trail Control which is like cruise control for trails.  Maverick gains a 1" lift, along with unique front and rear shocks and springs, upgraded half-shafts, and a transmission cooler.

    2023 Maverick Tremor_13.webpOn the styling front, Maverick Tremor comes with a new grille finish, blacked out Ford logos, headlamps and tail lamps.  The front tow hooks get an orange finish along with matching orange accents on unique 17" anodized gray wheels shod with all-terrain tires. Also added is a new lower front fascia with a more aggressive approach angle and steel skid plates.

    Inside, the only interior color is Black Onyx with various pieces decorated with Tremor Orange.

    For those who want to really complete the look, there is the Tremor appearance package with a Carbon-gray roof and mirror caps, and black graphics on the hood and lower body.

    The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor package costs $2,995 with an optional additional $1,495 for the Tremor Appearance packages.

     

    Customers will be able to place orders for the 2024 Ford Maverick Tremor in early September and production begins later in Fall of 2022.

     

    1106202079_MaverickTremor_02_GIF_16x9.gif

     

    surreal1272

    I like the Maverick but is putting a pseudo-off road package on a FWD based truck (yes, I know this is AWD only) really the best way to go? Certainly to be some compromises with that, I would think. The price is creeping into mid-size truck territory as well, mid-size trucks that are far more capable off-road. The even bigger hit is the fact that it only comes with a 2K towing package instead of the 4K offered of the regular XLT and Lariat models (not even offered with eh 4K package). Just a mixed bag response from me, I guess.

    ccap41

    I dig this and for $3,000, it doesn't seem like too high of an asking price. As they've stated before, it costs more to build your own Tremor with aftermarket bits than it would be to buy a Tremor. 

    Drew Dowdell
    3 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    I like the Maverick but is putting a pseudo-off road package on a FWD based truck (yes, I know this is AWD only) really the best way to go? Certainly to be some compromises with that, I would think. The price is creeping into mid-size truck territory as well, mid-size trucks that are far more capable off-road. The even bigger hit is the fact that it only comes with a 2K towing package instead of the 4K offered of the regular XLT and Lariat models (not even offered with eh 4K package). Just a mixed bag response from me, I guess.

    I see this like I view a Renegade, Compass, or Cherokee Trailhawks.  Are they Wranglers?  No, but no one in their right mind expects them to be.  However, they are more off-road capable than their non-Trailhawk siblings.  I've had the Renegade and Cherokee off-road, wheels dangling in the air, and they did remarkably well.

    The towing is probably a combo of different/raised suspension plus the dual-clutch AWD system.  Tall(er) vehicles on short wheelbases don't do well with towing stability. That's why Wranglers have oddly low tow ratings when their frame and hardware could handle it.

    David

    😛Was the engineering team at Ford watching the Tremors movie series?

    image.png

    I have to say that initially when the Maverick first came out, I liked it, but as time has gone on and I know this product line is not old at all, but the look has worn out for me. It just looks blah even in this new Tremors Trim.

    While that is my own issues with this truck on the style front, I can see that Ford will probably clean up on this $3K option package that probably costs $500 in parts and it will do well for them even if they rarely go off-road as many people want the ability to go anywhere even if the bulk of the time is the parking lot at the grocery store or the mall.

    Orange on Black looks nice, but this is also another problem for me, like GM this all-black interior crap is worn out and old for me.

    ccap41
    9 minutes ago, David said:

    Orange on Black looks nice, but this is also another problem for me, like GM this all-black interior crap is worn out and old for me.

    None of the trims/packages have all-black interiors. 

    image.png.1e1900267cca9559e8b2fdb4f36c6c2b.png

    image.png.fb9bd1376c52bfa451aeb0f339f76db2.png

    Or maybe my eyes are playing tricks on me, but this doesn't look like a black center, door trim, and upper dash on the Tremor. 

    image.png.4183a16afcd65f51e05cf3872c4c3d1d.png

    David

    @ccap41 The press release unless I am not understanding their English, says the Tremor is only available in Black with the orange accent stitching and Temor name. Interior is all black.
    New Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package Revealed as Ford Re-Opens Retail Order Banks for Its Hottest Vehicles | Ford Media Center
     

    Even @Drew Dowdell stated this, Quote: Inside, the only interior color is Black Onyx with various pieces decorated with Tremor Orange.

    Just saying you have an option package that is cool, but I feel it should be available with other interior colors and not just Black with Orange Stitching and Tremor name stitched into the seats in Orange.

    smk4565

    I think it's a good option package and $3k is worth it for what you get.  It will appeal to the people that do light off roading, live out in rural areas that might have dirt roads or people that go camping, etc.  They are getting pretty good bandwidth out of the Maverick, they are only missing 2 things now, PHEV or full EV (which I assume is coming) and a performance street truck, like an ST which I wouldn't be surprised if they do that too.

    ccap41
    12 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I think it's a good option package and $3k is worth it for what you get.  It will appeal to the people that do light off roading, live out in rural areas that might have dirt roads or people that go camping, etc.  They are getting pretty good bandwidth out of the Maverick, they are only missing 2 things now, PHEV or full EV (which I assume is coming) and a performance street truck, like an ST which I wouldn't be surprised if they do that too.

    I think it would be AWESOME if they did an ST or RS version of the little Maverick. 

    smk4565
    7 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    I think it would be AWESOME if they did an ST or RS version of the little Maverick. 

    The Lincoln Corsair has a 2.3 turbo option, so the powertrain work is already done on that platform.  Would Same with the plug in hybrid from the Escape. The R&D for the platform is already done.

    ccap41
    2 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The Lincoln Corsair has a 2.3 turbo option, so the powertrain work is already done on that platform.  Would Same with the plug in hybrid from the Escape. The R&D for the platform is already done.

    Does the Corsair's 2.3 AWD system have the fancy rear diff that's in this though? I certainly know my MKC with the 2.3 and AWD does not have the fancy rear diff. 

    They may need to beef that up for the 2.3's power output compared to the 2.0 but that would be about all that it really needs. 

    smk4565
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Does the Corsair's 2.3 AWD system have the fancy rear diff that's in this though? I certainly know my MKC with the 2.3 and AWD does not have the fancy rear diff. 

    They may need to beef that up for the 2.3's power output compared to the 2.0 but that would be about all that it really needs. 

    I have no idea, I don’t know much about the Corsair.  But it has like 285 hp and 300 lb-ft, and it already works on this platform.  It should be super easy to put it in the Maverick and drop the suspension an inch to make a sport truck.

