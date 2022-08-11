Jump to content
    Broncos Display their Heritage with new Heritage Editions

      Ford harkens back to 1966 for limited edition Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage

     

    large.1505942152_2023BroncoHeritageEdition_RaceRed_02.webpFord today jumped back in time to show us the upcoming 2023 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited Editions that bring the looks of the 1966 model to the present. Ford will build just 1,966 Heritage Limited Editions of each model.

    Bronco Heritage

    Both 2-door and 4-door versions of the Bronco Heritage will feature 2-tone paint with Oxford White accents and a modular hard-top roof. A unique Oxford White grille featuring Ford lettering in Race Red, a powder-coated steel bumper, and 17” Oxford White wheels finish the retro looks.

    Inside features plaid cloth seating and an Oxford White dash surround and includes Big Bend option group equipment.

    The standard powertrain is the 2.3-liter Turbo 4-cylinder producing up to 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel. Buyers can choose from a 7-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic. Also standard is the Sasquatch Package with High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension 2.0 system with long-travel Bilstein position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves and increased ride height, along with 35” Goodyear mud tires, and a Dana front and rear locking differentials.

    large.338693831_2023BroncoHeritageLimitedEdition_Yellowstone_Metallic_02.webpBronco buyers who want even more can select the Bronco Heritage Limited Edition—built on the Badlands equipment group, which swaps out the 2.3-liter for a 2.7-liter Ecoboost V6, making 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel and mated solely to the 10-speed automatic. Seats are upgraded to plaid vinyl with leather trim and red and white striping.   Oxford white wheels are replaced with gloss black 17” wheels with dog dish hubcaps with an Oxford White painted lip.

    Heritage Edition Broncos are available in 5 colors, while the Limited Edition arrives exclusively in Robin’s Egg Blue with Yellowstone Metalic available later in the 2023 model year.

    Bronco Sport Heritage

    Though not yet part of the lineup in 1966, the Bronco Sport gets in on the fun with Heritage and Heritage Limited Editions of its own.  All versions get the Oxford White grille with Race Red BRONCO lettering, Oxford White 17” wheels, uniquely painted roof, and body stripes.

    large.206190231_2023BroncoSportHeritageLimitedEdition_Yellowstone_Metallic_01.webpLike its big brother, the Heritage Edition is built on the Big Bend series and features the 1.5-liter Ecoboost engine with 181 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque.  The H.O.S.S system increases ride height and capability with uniquely tuned front struts with hydraulic rebound stops designed to provide a quiet, less jarring off-road experience. In addition, 46-millimeter-diameter monotube rear shocks, antiroll bars and uniquely tuned springs help provide off-road comfort.

    The Terrain Management System™ offers five G.O.A.T. Modes™ because Bronco “Goes Over Any Type of Terrain” and in various conditions. Standard modes include Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand.

    Bronco Sport Heritage Edition is available in seven paint options including Robin’s Egg Blue, while Heritage Limited Edition is exclusively available in Robin’s Egg Blue, Yellowstone Metallic and Peak Blue.

    Heritage Limited Edition models add metal “Bronco” script front fender badging and larger 29-inch all-terrain off-road tires with more aggressive, deeper treads that stretch on to the sidewalls for improved off-road traction. Heritage Limited Edition models also upgrade to leather-trimmed seats and include Oxford White door inserts and unique center console badging.

    large.903093291_2023BroncoSportHeritageLimitedEdition_Yellowstone_Metallic_02.webpThey are powered by increased performance and off-road capability of the Badlands series, including the more powerful 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine with up to 250 horsepower and 277 lb.-ft. of torque* for high-speed off-road performance.

    An advanced 4x4 system with a twin-clutch rear-drive unit with a differential lock can divert virtually all rear axle torque to either wheel, and the G.O.A.T. Modes system increases to seven modes, adding Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl.

    Bronco Sport Heritage Edition MSRP+  will start at $34,245 and the Heritage Limited starts at $44,655. Bronco Heritage will start at $44,305 and Heritage Limited will be priced at $66,895.

     

     

     

     

    David

    I see this as a good play for those wanting an ICE and living in the past glory days. I honestly do not find it attractive, and the steel rims or whatever they are made of are hideous to me.

    On the positive side, if this keeps Ford customers happy till an EV version comes along than that is a good thing keeping a customer on an American product.

    surreal1272
    23 minutes ago, David said:

    I see this as a good play for those wanting an ICE and living in the past glory days. I honestly do not find it attractive, and the steel rims or whatever they are made of are hideous to me.

    On the positive side, if this keeps Ford customers happy till an EV version comes along than that is a good thing keeping a customer on an American product.

    I agree on the looks. It looks very "tacked on" and cheap to me.

    ccap41

    The Bronco looks freakin' great with those white steel wheels and matching white roof. 

    The black and white wheels look pretty awful to me. But, I'm very rarely a fan of two-tone wheels so most any style would look bad in a two-tone color. 

    The Bronco Sport...looks quite terrible. I hate the red letting in the grille and just the overall styling doesn't fit a retro paint scheme, to me. Maybe it's just the overall styling that doesn't suit the retro theme that kills everything else. Usually I like the retro paint schemes on modern vehicles (like modern Silverados with the two-tone paint job or the new F150 with the  two-ton paint jobs) but this doesn't do it for me. I do love the white steelies on the Sport though, just not with the rest of the heritage theme. 

    surreal1272

    The wheels and roof are okay and look like they belong. The grill, however, just looks cheap. I think black (to match the black trim around the rest of the Bronco/Sport) would look far better. I think that is what's throwing me off the most.

    ccap41
    49 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I like them...I loathe black mirrors and black trim in general.   So tired of seeing white CUVs w/ black wheels..

    Body color is ideal, IMO. 

    Body color > black > chrome

    ccap41
    15 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I like body color w a bit of chrome, and actual color..not white, gray, or black..so sick of the boring mainstream colors...

    Yeah, I've been over the white, black, and silver for awhile now...mostly black. I wouldn't prefer white or silver but, I wouldn't completely dismiss a vehicle if that's all I could find them in. 

    The only chrome I'm good with is wheels and some grilles look good chrome. I hate chrome door handles, mirror caps, and any other trim accessory. 

    Robert Hall
    2 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Yeah, I've been over the white, black, and silver for awhile now...mostly black. I wouldn't prefer white or silver but, I wouldn't completely dismiss a vehicle if that's all I could find them in. 

    The only chrome I'm good with is wheels and some grilles look good chrome. I hate chrome door handles, mirror caps, and any other trim accessory. 

    I never thought I'd buy a black car, but I did end up w/ my metallic black Jeep 5 years ago...at the time I was looking, that was all I could find equipped the way I wanted (tan interior, sunroof, etc) that wasn't white or silver and in the Phoenix area as a CPO with under 30k miles for under 30k...I've been very happy with it.  

    I like chrome door handles, mirror caps, etc though body color would be fine.  Not black.  Been there, done that. 

    I do like some vehicles in white--a '60s Mustang in Wimbledon White (an off-white), a vintage or modern Shelby or Ford GT in white w/ blue stripes, etc.   And '80s luxury cars look great in white w/ red or blue interiors. 

    David

    Overall, I am done with the whole Retro thing, I also along with @Robert Hall @ccap41 am in the same camp of being so done with White, Black, Silver and all the shades there in along with Black interiors, black and white interiors and of course the return of the god-awful white interiors or tan. I really wish they would offer more two-tone interiors as I really do like the Mocha Brown interior Cadillac had. But also, more colors on the outside. With EVs why is GM not offering Green? I really like the Blazer EV but HATE the color options.

