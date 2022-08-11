Broncos Display their Heritage with new Heritage Editions

Ford today jumped back in time to show us the upcoming 2023 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited Editions that bring the looks of the 1966 model to the present. Ford will build just 1,966 Heritage Limited Editions of each model.

Bronco Heritage

Both 2-door and 4-door versions of the Bronco Heritage will feature 2-tone paint with Oxford White accents and a modular hard-top roof. A unique Oxford White grille featuring Ford lettering in Race Red, a powder-coated steel bumper, and 17” Oxford White wheels finish the retro looks.

Inside features plaid cloth seating and an Oxford White dash surround and includes Big Bend option group equipment.

The standard powertrain is the 2.3-liter Turbo 4-cylinder producing up to 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel. Buyers can choose from a 7-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic. Also standard is the Sasquatch Package with High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension 2.0 system with long-travel Bilstein position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves and increased ride height, along with 35” Goodyear mud tires, and a Dana front and rear locking differentials.

Bronco buyers who want even more can select the Bronco Heritage Limited Edition—built on the Badlands equipment group, which swaps out the 2.3-liter for a 2.7-liter Ecoboost V6, making 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel and mated solely to the 10-speed automatic. Seats are upgraded to plaid vinyl with leather trim and red and white striping. Oxford white wheels are replaced with gloss black 17” wheels with dog dish hubcaps with an Oxford White painted lip.

Heritage Edition Broncos are available in 5 colors, while the Limited Edition arrives exclusively in Robin’s Egg Blue with Yellowstone Metalic available later in the 2023 model year.

Bronco Sport Heritage

Though not yet part of the lineup in 1966, the Bronco Sport gets in on the fun with Heritage and Heritage Limited Editions of its own. All versions get the Oxford White grille with Race Red BRONCO lettering, Oxford White 17” wheels, uniquely painted roof, and body stripes.

Like its big brother, the Heritage Edition is built on the Big Bend series and features the 1.5-liter Ecoboost engine with 181 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque. The H.O.S.S system increases ride height and capability with uniquely tuned front struts with hydraulic rebound stops designed to provide a quiet, less jarring off-road experience. In addition, 46-millimeter-diameter monotube rear shocks, antiroll bars and uniquely tuned springs help provide off-road comfort.

The Terrain Management System™ offers five G.O.A.T. Modes™ because Bronco “Goes Over Any Type of Terrain” and in various conditions. Standard modes include Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand.

Bronco Sport Heritage Edition is available in seven paint options including Robin’s Egg Blue, while Heritage Limited Edition is exclusively available in Robin’s Egg Blue, Yellowstone Metallic and Peak Blue.

Heritage Limited Edition models add metal “Bronco” script front fender badging and larger 29-inch all-terrain off-road tires with more aggressive, deeper treads that stretch on to the sidewalls for improved off-road traction. Heritage Limited Edition models also upgrade to leather-trimmed seats and include Oxford White door inserts and unique center console badging.

They are powered by increased performance and off-road capability of the Badlands series, including the more powerful 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine with up to 250 horsepower and 277 lb.-ft. of torque* for high-speed off-road performance.

An advanced 4x4 system with a twin-clutch rear-drive unit with a differential lock can divert virtually all rear axle torque to either wheel, and the G.O.A.T. Modes system increases to seven modes, adding Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl.

Bronco Sport Heritage Edition MSRP+ will start at $34,245 and the Heritage Limited starts at $44,655. Bronco Heritage will start at $44,305 and Heritage Limited will be priced at $66,895.